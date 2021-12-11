Leadership Sand Springs Class of 2021 graduates honored

Leadership Sand Springs Class of 2021 graduates were celebrated Dec. 6 at the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce open forum luncheon.
Class members gathered for six half-day sessions this year to learn about the city’s history, government and public safety and school systems, as well as its interaction with state government and nonprofit organizations.
Graduates are Shawn Beard, Kassie Billingsly, Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Ashley Bitter, Janice Clayton, Morgan Douglas, Keri Fothergill, Shannon Kane, Teri Lee, Lori Prince, Ryan Quattrocchi, Shelly Shoemaker, Teresa Smith, Melissa Torkleson, Whitney Wagers and Karissa Ward.
Pictured with the graduates at the chamber event are city officials, chamber leaders and company sponsors, as well as class organizer Matt Barnett.