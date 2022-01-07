 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leadership Sand Springs application deadline is Jan. 15
Leadership Sand Springs application deadline is Jan. 15

Jan. 15 is the deadline to apply for the next yearlong session of Leadership Sand Springs.

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce-sponsored program is designed to identify leaders in the community, develop their skills, and provide them with opportunities to learn more about the community and local/state government for the primary purpose of mentoring them to assume active roles in the community.

Classes, held monthly, will begin Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The registration fee is $300 for chamber members and $350 for nonmembers.

For more information or an application, send an email to info@sandspringschamber.org.

news@sandspringsleader.com

