Leadership Sand Springs application deadline extended to Jan. 21

The deadline to apply for the next yearlong session of Leadership Sand Springs has been extended to Friday, Jan. 21.
The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce-sponsored program is designed to identify leaders in the community, develop their skills, and provide them with opportunities to learn more about the community and local/state government for the primary purpose of mentoring them to assume active roles in the community.
Monthly classes will begin Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The registration fee is $300 for chamber members and $350 for nonmembers.
For more information or an application, email info@sandspringschamber.org.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
