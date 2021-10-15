Leader wants to honor Sand Springs loved ones lost to COVID

The Sand Springs Leader would like to pay tribute in December to the nearly 100 residents of the city who have died from COVID-19.

Will you help us recognize your Sand Springs loved ones, friends and neighbors who have died in connection with the pandemic?

Send an email to news@sandspringsleader.com or mail a note to Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

Please include the name, age and date of death of the deceased (only Sand Springs residents, please); your name and an email address or telephone number where you can be reached; plus anything you’d like to tell us about your loved one or the circumstances of his or her death.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.