Leader set to publish end-of-year series

Leader set to publish end-of-year series

CPHS Graduation

Like many other things this year, Charles Page High School’s graduation looked much different in 2020.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

2020 has been a year that likely will never be forgotten. And the Sand Springs Leader wants to recognize some of the biggest moments over the past 11-plus months.

Beginning with the Dec. 9 issue, the Leader will take a look back at the past year and a look ahead at what is to come in a special four-part series.

The first issue will reveal the Sand Springs person of the year, a person or persons who went above and beyond to make the community a better place in 2020.

The Dec. 16 issue will feature the top local stories from the past year, a look back at what storylines had the biggest impact on Sand Springs.

Check out the Dec. 23 issue for the top photos of the year, the images that captured the emotion and spirit of the Sandite community.

And the series will conclude in the Dec. 30 edition with Sand Springs people to watch going into 2021 in a look at who will make the biggest splash over the next 12 months.

The Leader looks forward to the series and hope the readers do as well.

Leader end-of-year series

The Leader will feature a four-part series in the final issues of 2020. Here is the schedule for the series:

Dec. 9: Person of the Year

Dec. 16: Stories of the Year

Dec. 23: Photos of the Year

Dec. 30: People to Watch in 2021

