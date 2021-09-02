Lawmakers ask Stitt to call special session on business vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy and Sen. Warren Hamilton of McCurtain have asked Gov. Kevin Stitt to call for a special session regarding businesses and vaccine mandates.

The two Republicans said their letter was in response to “constituent concerns that have been brought forth” about businesses across Oklahoma that they say are requiring the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine not only for employees but for customers, as well.

“In the state of Oklahoma, private businesses are not allowed to fire or hire you based on whether or not you smoke,” Roberts said. “We should also protect the right of all Oklahomans to make their own medical decisions, like we do with smokers.”

The letter to Stitt says that “there are many companies across the state that have decided to mandate the COVID-19 vaccines for their employees and customers. Many of these ‘essential’ employees are the heroes that stood on the front line of the pandemic caring for those that had fallen ill.”

“Many Oklahomans are about to have their paychecks used against them to make a medical decision that goes against their beliefs. Many are left to choose between taking a new vaccine or risk losing their job,” which the letter says “goes against ‘liberty and justice for all.’”