Lawmaker charged with manslaughter in fatal turnpike wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, on Monday was charged with manslaughter in Lincoln County.
The charge stems from an automobile accident May 22 on the Turner Turnpike during inclement weather. A vehicle had hydroplaned and was on the side of the road when Ikley-Freeman’s vehicle struck it. Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow, died, according to news reports.
Ikley-Freeman suffered six broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, two vertebrae fractures and five fractures to her pelvis, according to news reports.
She could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before viewing the allegations,” said John Hunsucker, her Oklahoma City attorney. “However, we believe when the facts are completely vetted, it will show this was a tragic, unavoidable accident. Our sympathies for the family of Mr. Lopez.”
Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb confirmed in a brief phone interview Monday evening that his office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Ikley-Freeman. Court records from Lincoln County were not publicly accessible online Monday evening.
The documents provided early Tuesday indicate Ikley-Freeman was traveling about 90 mph in the rain and wind leading up to the fatal crash. Speeding and reckless driving were cited in the first-degree manslaughter charge.
Republican Cody Rogers, a small businessman, defeated Ikley-Freeman Nov. 3 in her bid for re-election. He will be sworn into office with other new lawmakers on Monday.
She won the seat during a 2017 special election after then-Sen. Dan Newberry, R-Tulsa, resigned.
Ikley-Freeman last month said she had to take three months off the campaign trail after the accident.
Bond for Ikley-Freeman on the manslaughter charge is set at $30,000, according to court documents.
Featured video
Featured gallery: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Mr. Frederickson
Sierra
Juke
Slate
Chrissy
Ariel
Teddy
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Little Mama
Mr. Heckles
Lemmy
Oakley
Cleo
Moscato
Millie
Wallace
Sammie
Giana
Allan
Archie
Tallulah
Star
Nila
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!