 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmaker charged with manslaughter in fatal turnpike wreck

Lawmaker charged with manslaughter in fatal turnpike wreck

{{featured_button_text}}
Ikley-Freeman (copy)

State Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, was charged Monday with manslaughter in Lincoln County stemming from an automobile accident May 22 on the Turner Turnpike.

 COURTESY

Editor's Note

This story was edited after publication to include information from charging documents provided early Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, on Monday was charged with manslaughter in Lincoln County.

The charge stems from an automobile accident May 22 on the Turner Turnpike during inclement weather. A vehicle had hydroplaned and was on the side of the road when Ikley-Freeman’s vehicle struck it. Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow, died, according to news reports.

Ikley-Freeman suffered six broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, two vertebrae fractures and five fractures to her pelvis, according to news reports.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before viewing the allegations,” said John Hunsucker, her Oklahoma City attorney. “However, we believe when the facts are completely vetted, it will show this was a tragic, unavoidable accident. Our sympathies for the family of Mr. Lopez.”

Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb confirmed in a brief phone interview Monday evening that his office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Ikley-Freeman. Court records from Lincoln County were not publicly accessible online Monday evening. 

The documents provided early Tuesday indicate Ikley-Freeman was traveling about 90 mph in the rain and wind leading up to the fatal crash. Speeding and reckless driving were cited in the first-degree manslaughter charge.

Republican Cody Rogers, a small businessman, defeated Ikley-Freeman Nov. 3 in her bid for re-election. He will be sworn into office with other new lawmakers on Monday.

She won the seat during a 2017 special election after then-Sen. Dan Newberry, R-Tulsa, resigned.

Ikley-Freeman last month said she had to take three months off the campaign trail after the accident.

Bond for Ikley-Freeman on the manslaughter charge is set at $30,000, according to court documents.

Featured video

Featured gallery: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News