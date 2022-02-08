LATEST: Sand Springs City Council: Ward 2 race goes to Matt Barnett; two candidates in Ward 1 headed for runoff

Two new Sand Springs city councilors will take office this spring, but the identity of one of them isn’t yet known.
Challenger Matthew Barnett will be Ward 2’s next city councilor after he defeated Vice Mayor Patty Dixon on Tuesday with 56.5% of the vote.
The election was decided by 223 voters across seven precincts, with Barnett receiving 126 votes and Dixon receiving 97, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday evening by the Oklahoma State Election Board.
In Ward 1, constituents will have to wait a couple more months to see who will represent them on the City Council.
Three challengers vied for an open seat that was vacated by Councilor Phil Nollan in August after he moved out of the city.
In unofficial results, Cody Worrell received 45.95% of the vote to Michael L. Phillips’ 38.38%, and Michael R. Titus finished third with 15.68%.
Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, Worrell and Phillips will advance to a winner-take-all runoff election set for April 5.
The race was decided by 185 voters across three precincts Tuesday, with Worrell receiving 85 votes, Phillips receiving 71 and Titus receiving 29, according to the state Election Board.
Ward 2
“I’m relieved,” Barnett said about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I’m glad it’s over.”
Even so, he said he had felt good about the race.
“I felt like we had a very good chance. We had a lot of good support,” he said. “Honestly, we earned every vote. We walked and walked and walked.
“I was hoping that hard work would pay off.”
Reached just after 9 p.m., Dixon said she had already sent Barnett a text congratulating him on his victory.
“I told him, ‘Congratulations. You worked hard, and you got it. Take good care of us.’”
Dixon gave Barnett credit for getting his supporters out to vote.
“I could not do the door to door like he did,” she said. “He did it. He did what he was supposed to do, and he got people out there to vote.”
Barnett said Dixon’s congratulatory message was “very classy” and added, “In this whole entire race, I was never trying to run against anybody. I was just running for our community.
“This city gave me a chance when I didn’t deserve a chance, so now I’m just hoping to pay it back,” he said.
“I’m so excited to represent those who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me.”
Barnett extended special appreciation to his wife, Cassie Barnett, who he said “has been an incredible person in all of this.”
“She was very instrumental.”
Dixon, who has served two six-year stints on the council, said she remains invested in Sand Springs and will continue to find ways to work on behalf of the city and its residents.
Ward 1
Worrell and Phillips both expressed relief and appreciation to voters for advancing them to the runoff, but both also said they were disappointed that turnout was so low.
“I’m proud to see that the people got out and participated, but I wish it had been more,” Worrell said.
“Even with social media and as connected as people are, it’s hard to make people aware of when elections are.”
Still, he said, “I’m very appreciative of the vote and the supporters I had. The matter now is just to get out and work a little harder knocking on doors.”
Worrell said he was pleased with the results of the primary campaign but that he will up his game a bit for the runoff.
“I really didn’t recruit a lot of help for campaigning,” he said, “so this turnabout, we’ll probably recruit a little help from some friends.”
Phillips lamented that in a ward with 1,699 registered voter, fewer than 11% cast ballots.
He noted that in 2016 — for a presidential election as well as a council election — the turnout was 50%.
Despite Tuesday’s turnout, he said he feels good about the results.
“This was actually the way I anticipated this election turning out,” he said. “I expected a runoff — so onward to April 5th.”
Like Worrell, Phillips plans to change his strategy a bit for the runoff.
“I’ll be more aggressive,” he said, adding that while he plans to campaign harder, he’s also banking on his previous service carrying some weight.
“I hope that my having served on the City Council for the 10 years that I did from 2006 to 2016 that it’s been recent enough that people remember and associate the positive aspects of those terms,” Phillips said.
“I’ve stayed connected to city government, partially through my role as a member and chair of the Board of Adjustment,” he said.
“I can hit the ground running. … Starting the day that I’m sworn in, I’m already three steps up on being able to respond to the community and the constituents as we move forward.”