LATEST: Sand Springs City Council: Ward 2 race goes to Matt Barnett; two candidates in Ward 1 headed for runoff

“I’m so excited to represent those who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me.”

Barnett extended special appreciation to his wife, Cassie Barnett, who he said “has been an incredible person in all of this.”

“She was very instrumental.”

Dixon, who has served two six-year stints on the council, said she remains invested in Sand Springs and will continue to find ways to work on behalf of the city and its residents.

Ward 1

Worrell and Phillips both expressed relief and appreciation to voters for advancing them to the runoff, but both also said they were disappointed that turnout was so low.

“I’m proud to see that the people got out and participated, but I wish it had been more,” Worrell said.

“Even with social media and as connected as people are, it’s hard to make people aware of when elections are.”

Still, he said, “I’m very appreciative of the vote and the supporters I had. The matter now is just to get out and work a little harder knocking on doors.”