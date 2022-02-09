Latest COVID case data for metro area promising even as deaths continue to rise; Sand Springs toll at 118

Among the many strong indications that the COVID-19 omicron variant is losing steam, new infections are down in every municipality across the Tulsa metro area.
According to data published Wednesday by the state Health Department and shared by Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s office, new cases were down by nearly 10,000 across the metro area from the previous Wednesday’s report.
Cases in Sand Springs fell by 432, from 941 the previous week to 509 Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health data show.
The good news was diluted some by the four additional deaths locally, according to the report. That brings Sand Springs’ pandemic death toll to 118, state health officials say.
Seven of 10 municipalities in the area reported additional deaths this week, but across the area, only the city of Tulsa had more deaths than Sand Springs, with nine.
The death and infection data also reflect what health officials across the country have been saying for months — that death rates are running roughly two to four weeks behind infection rates.
So even as infection rates that had been soaring since last fall began to decline precipitously for the seven-day reporting period than ended Feb. 2 — and continued to fall this week — death rates continued to climb.
During these two most-recent weekly reporting periods, no Tulsa metro area community has seen an increase in its COVID infections, according to the data.
Yet in that same period, deaths have continued to climb in the majority of area municipalities.
It’s important to note, however, that the rate of increase is slowing.
Whereas 35 deaths were reported areawide for the seven-day period ending Jan. 26, one week later, on Feb. 2, the increase in deaths was 25. And this week it’s 20, the data show.
Another key indicator is the current infection rate, which reflects the percentage of a community’s residents who currently have COVID. It’s clearly improving.
For the reporting period ending Feb. 2, current infection rates in the Tulsa area ranged from just more than 2% in Jenks to more than 8.5% in Collinsville, with Sand Springs’ rate reported at 4.73%.
But one week later, the data show the current infection rates ranging from only 1.14% in Jenks to 4.75% in Collinsville, with Sand Springs’ rate reported at 2.56%.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed seems optimistic about the current state of the pandemic in Oklahoma, although he issued a caveat about the current data, saying recent winter weather likely created a temporary reporting and testing issue as people were staying home and not getting tested and some test sites were closed.'
“Although we are completely confident we are still on a downward trajectory, we expect there could be either a temporary leveling or some small increase in cases over the next few days,” he said Wednesday during a state Health Department media briefing.
Still, “it is clear we have peaked and are moving in the right direction,” he said.
Stressing that it’s important to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, Reed said people should “continue to do what we know helps slow the spread of COVID-19” — wear masks, wash hands, watch distance, get all appropriate vaccinations and booster shots, stay home from school or work if you feel sick and get tested.
“As we see cases hopefully continue to decrease, we want to remind Oklahomans that we can’t put COVID-19 in our rear-view mirror yet,” he said.
“Our seven-day average case count is still fairly high, and hospitalizations continue to remain at an elevated number, although it does appear that they, too, are declining in recent days.”