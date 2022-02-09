Latest COVID case data for metro area promising even as deaths continue to rise; Sand Springs toll at 118

During these two most-recent weekly reporting periods, no Tulsa metro area community has seen an increase in its COVID infections, according to the data.

Yet in that same period, deaths have continued to climb in the majority of area municipalities.

It’s important to note, however, that the rate of increase is slowing.

Whereas 35 deaths were reported areawide for the seven-day period ending Jan. 26, one week later, on Feb. 2, the increase in deaths was 25. And this week it’s 20, the data show.

Another key indicator is the current infection rate, which reflects the percentage of a community’s residents who currently have COVID. It’s clearly improving.

For the reporting period ending Feb. 2, current infection rates in the Tulsa area ranged from just more than 2% in Jenks to more than 8.5% in Collinsville, with Sand Springs’ rate reported at 4.73%.

But one week later, the data show the current infection rates ranging from only 1.14% in Jenks to 4.75% in Collinsville, with Sand Springs’ rate reported at 2.56%.