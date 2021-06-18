Latest buzz? Mosquitoes. Here's what you can do to stay safe

Wondering what’s the latest buzz? It’s this:
“Mosquito season” is fully underway in Tulsa County.
That’s according to Mandy Dixon, the Vector Control Program coordinator for the Tulsa County Health Department.
Although county workers have been setting traps all around the area since the beginning of May, the numbers of mosquitoes found in them “were very small until now,” Dixon said last week.
“We definitely are seeing a lot more mosquitoes over the last week than we were the weeks prior to that.”
Dixon said the timing isn’t too surprising.
“For us here in Oklahoma, we do have more of an identified (mosquito) season,” she said. “Some places deal with them year-round. And we do have them here year-round, but they’re hiding underground.”
What might be surprising is that it’s not just the accumulation of a lot of water — such as after a period of rain — that ramps up the mosquito population. A similar increase can be seen when the rains start to dry up, Dixon said.
She explained that when the rains begin to dwindle and summer’s heat comes on, a lot of ponds and seasonal creeks and streams begin to dry up, leaving isolated, stagnating pools of water that don’t contain any mosquito-eating organisms.
That’s the perfect breeding ground for a new crop of the annoying pests.
“We definitely see a lot of mosquitoes during drought, too,” she said.
But Dixon said residents can take matters into their own hands to a certain extent to keep mosquitoes at bay.
To minimize the number of mosquitoes around the home, she said residents should pay attention to small amounts of water that can accumulate in gutters, dog food containers, tires, plant containers, children’s toys, ice chests and so forth.
Rain or even lawn sprinklers can leave tiny reservoirs of water in places that are out of the way and perhaps hard to notice.
At least by humans. Mosquitoes will find them, though.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water.
The CDC also recommends keeping window and door screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
For personal protection against mosquitoes, Dixon recommends wearing bug spray when outside and wearing long pants and long sleeves.
The CDC recommends a mosquito repellent containing DEET or another approved active ingredient, such as Picaridin, OLE or IR3535.
“But just try not to be outside at dawn and dusk when the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active,” Dixon added.
There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus in humans, according to the CDC, which adds that most people who are infected with the virus do not feel sick.
About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
Dixon said no one in Tulsa County has tested positive for the virus over the past few years, but still, “the mosquito we find here in Tulsa County around homes is the Culex,” the one that can carry the virus.
“When we set the traps, most of them are Culexes,” she said.
Even after taking preventive measures, residents who continue to feel overwhelmed by mosquitoes can turn to the Health Department for help.
“A lot of our work is complaint-based,” Dixon said, explaining that workers respond to complaints by setting traps to see how bad the mosquito population is in an area, to see what kind of mosquitoes are present, and to test the captured mosquitoes for West Nile virus.
“We try to combat the problem with education,” she said. “We will work with property owners if there are vessels that can be dumped.”
And if the standing water is in ditches or can’t be dumped out, “we can use larvicide,” she said.
“We have a few different kinds that work different ways,” she said.
After that, Dixon said, if the problem is still bad or getting worse, “that’s when we start spraying.”
“It’s definitely not our first effort,” she said. “It’s kind of the last thing you want to do. What we use is relatively safe, but we want to use research and data to say, ‘OK, now we really need to spray in this area.’”
Dixon said the mosquito spray the county uses is as environmentally friendly as possible.
“It’s pretty targeted to time of flight and type of insect,” she said, noting that Culex mosquitoes are active in the early morning and around dusk.
“Bees and other pollinators are safe because they’re not active at that time,” she said. “Also, it only works when it’s in the air. There’s no residual that would kill the good insects.”
To report a problem with mosquitoes, call 918-595-4200 or file a complaint online at tulsa-health.org/environmentalmosquito-complaint.