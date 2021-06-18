Latest buzz? Mosquitoes. Here's what you can do to stay safe

“But just try not to be outside at dawn and dusk when the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active,” Dixon added.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus in humans, according to the CDC, which adds that most people who are infected with the virus do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Dixon said no one in Tulsa County has tested positive for the virus over the past few years, but still, “the mosquito we find here in Tulsa County around homes is the Culex,” the one that can carry the virus.

“When we set the traps, most of them are Culexes,” she said.

Even after taking preventive measures, residents who continue to feel overwhelmed by mosquitoes can turn to the Health Department for help.

“A lot of our work is complaint-based,” Dixon said, explaining that workers respond to complaints by setting traps to see how bad the mosquito population is in an area, to see what kind of mosquitoes are present, and to test the captured mosquitoes for West Nile virus.