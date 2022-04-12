Kyle Wray, Frank Peck to join Sandite Hall of Fame

The Sand Springs Education Foundation has announced its two Sandite Hall of Fame inductees for 2022, and Bedlam could ensue.

This year’s honorees are Kyle Wray, senior vice president for executive affairs at Oklahoma State University, and Frank Peck, the founder of the Peck and Associates health-care accounting and consulting firm who wrestled in the 1974 and 1975 national championship tournaments for the University of Oklahoma.

But supporters of the Sand Springs Education Foundation, whether loyal to the orange and black or the crimson and cream, are surely going to put the Sandite black and gold first when it comes to honoring Wray, Charles Page Class of 1985, and Peck, Charles Page Class of 1972.

Each year, educators, business leaders, students and community members gather to honor notable Sandites and raise money for the foundation.

Wray and Peck will be honored April 21 at Bright Morning Farm. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and cash bar, followed by dinner and the induction ceremony.

Tickets cost $100 per seat. To buy tickets or for more information, contact foundation President Tirita Montross at ssef@att.net or 918-798-1517.

As a teenager at Charles Page High School, Wray fell in love with horses, boots and bull riding and the grit that goes with it. He took that work ethic to Oklahoma Christian University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, and later to Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where he got his master’s degree.

After several years as a high school history teacher and coach, Wray made the move to higher education. His success in recruiting for Oklahoma Christian eventually led to leadership roles in enrollment management and marketing, through which he revolutionized the university’s approach to recruiting and brought in the largest freshman classes in school history.

In 2004, Wray joined OSU as the director of marketing and began to lead its approach to enrollment management in 2008. Record-setting enrollment years ensued, with the largest freshman class ever in 2012.

He launched a complete revitalization of OSU’s marketing and communications efforts in 2017, culminating with the establishment of the new Office of Brand Management in 2019.

While serving as vice president for enrollment and brand management, Wray led a team dedicated to recruitment, retention and reputation.

In 2019, he became a member of the Board of Trustees for the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, which works to advance both common and higher education across the state.

Appointed last July as a senior member of OSU President Kayse Shrum’s leadership team, Wray now serves as senior vice president for executive affairs at OSU.

Peck was involved in a number of activities during high school, including serving as Student Council president his senior year.

He also wrestled for CPHS, including as a member of the 1971 state championship-winning team. After winning two individual state championships in his weight class, he was recruited to join the University of Oklahoma wrestling team.

At OU, Peck competed in national championship tournaments for Sooner teams that finished first in 1974 and second in 1975.

After graduating from OU with a degree in finance, Peck began his career with Arthur Andersen & Co. in Oklahoma City while studying for the CPA exam. He later worked out of state for the company.

In the 1980s, after watching Oklahoma’s oil and gas, banking and real estate markets tumble, and wanting to raise his two young children in Oklahoma, Peck left Arthur Andersen and joined a health care consulting and accounting firm in Norman, a move that led him to start Peck and Associates PC in 2002.

Peck has consulted with physicians and health care entities for 35 years, employing as many as 35 professionals and providing medical billing services from South Dakota to south Texas.

Peck also has served on the University Of Oklahoma School of Accounting’s Board of Visitors and the Oklahoma State Society of CPAs Tax Committee.

