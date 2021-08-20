Keystone Chevrolet Managing Partner Mike Frizell (from left) presents a check for $2,000 on Friday to Northwoods Fine Arts Academy Principal Laura Hamilton, school counselor Michele Smith and Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee. Hamilton said the funds will go toward replacing playground equipment such as tetherballs and soccer balls. Keystone Chevrolet also provided breakfast for the staff at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy on Friday.
Keystone Chevrolet donates funds for fun to Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
