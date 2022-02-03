Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek postponed until Feb. 19

Conversely, people who are already registered but who might not be able to participate in the rescheduled race will be able to get a refund, Edwards said Thursday.

Although the race has been postponed, the Keystone Ancient Forest is likely to be open this weekend for public hiking.

“I just didn't want individuals pushing for a prize money spot to become injured with iffy footing conditions,” Edwards said.

Courses offer a variety of terrain

Edwards said previously that the 5k course “is easy, with wide-open trail corridors and views of Lake Keystone.” He added that it has 250 feet of elevation climb over the 3.1-mile distance.

“The 10k course is easy to moderate, with one difficult elevation climb on the Less Traveled Trail,” he said, adding that the course has 690 feet of elevation climb with views of the lake in the latter portion of the 6.2-mile race.

The 15k — or 9.3-mile — course has 1,260 feet of elevation climb “and features the same magnificent views of Lake Keystone,” he said.