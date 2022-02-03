Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek postponed until Feb. 19

The Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Feb. 19.
“We currently have about 6 to 8 inches of snow on the trails, and with temps not expected to rise above freezing until Saturday midday, we felt this was the safest outcome for the registered runners,” city of Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards said Thursday afternoon.
Entrants were being notified of the postponement via email, as well as notifications on the Keystone Ancient Forest’s Facebook page.
The Ancient Trail Trek offers three distances — 5k, 10k and 15k — and serves as a fundraiser for the preserve, with 100% of the proceeds going into the site’s upkeep and improvements.
Edwards said about 40 registration slots are still available, so people who might have had a conflict with the original date are encouraged to sign up for the rescheduled race.
Entries were capped at 400 for this year’s race, primarily because of limited parking at the site.
Edwards said previously that attendance has steadily increased over the past few years since the inaugural trek in 2017, with last year’s event having 348 registered runners.
Conversely, people who are already registered but who might not be able to participate in the rescheduled race will be able to get a refund, Edwards said Thursday.
Although the race has been postponed, the Keystone Ancient Forest is likely to be open this weekend for public hiking.
“I just didn't want individuals pushing for a prize money spot to become injured with iffy footing conditions,” Edwards said.
Courses offer a variety of terrain
Edwards said previously that the 5k course “is easy, with wide-open trail corridors and views of Lake Keystone.” He added that it has 250 feet of elevation climb over the 3.1-mile distance.
“The 10k course is easy to moderate, with one difficult elevation climb on the Less Traveled Trail,” he said, adding that the course has 690 feet of elevation climb with views of the lake in the latter portion of the 6.2-mile race.
The 15k — or 9.3-mile — course has 1,260 feet of elevation climb “and features the same magnificent views of Lake Keystone,” he said.
The 15k race will incorporate the new Falls Trail, an addition that will have participants trekking over rocks and boulders and maneuvering in tight spaces and up steep inclines.
Edwards said the 5k race is the most popular.
“We see a lot of first-time trail runners at this event, and the 5k is a good introduction to trail running,” he said, adding that not everyone who comes out actually runs.
“We have a fair number of hikers and walkers,” he said. “It’s nice to see the support of the forest by these individuals who trek these distances without worry about speed or time.”
Edwards said there is no time limit for finishing the race, and all ages are welcome.
“We try to be just as supportive for competitive and noncompetitive individuals who just want to enjoy a morning in nature,” he said.