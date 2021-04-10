Keystone Ancient Forest opens Irv and Sharna Frank Visitor Center

A lot of folks who had some stake in realizing the dream of a beautiful and welcoming visitor center at the Keystone Ancient Forest were on hand Friday to help cut the ribbon on the new $1 million facility.
But the person whose name was on a lot of their lips — and on the building — was nowhere to be seen.
Irv Frank died in 2008 — 13 years shy of seeing the Irv and Sharna Frank Visitor Center opened to the public. But his presence was everywhere.
And that seems fitting, because Frank’s connection to the property actually goes back much further than the dream of the visitor center.
Scientists studying climate change in the 1990s discovered that some of the oldest forest land in the world was right here in these Osage hills. About that same time, Irv Frank learned that about 1,100 acres of land he owned was in the heart of that old-growth forest.
“Now, admittedly, conservation was not Irv’s initial priority in owning this land,” May Sheehan, president of the Sharna and Irvin Frank Foundation, told the crowd Friday. “He had always thought it would be perfect for development sometime in the future.
“But he quickly realized the natural and historical significance … and wholeheartedly supported preserving this ancient forest,” she added.
Sand Springs Mayor James O. “Jim” Spoon told those gathered about how a nature preserve was envisioned in the late-1990s and property acquisition came in 2001 via federal highway enhancement funds.
Just a few years later, “Irv Frank made a lead gift of $50,000 to create an entrance, and Sam Childers ran a roadway easement to the city for the driveway in 2007.”
And the Keystone Ancient Forest was off to the races.
In those early years, with just a few miles of developed trails and only a handful of volunteer trail guides, the preserve was open only one day a month.
Things have changed a bit.
City Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards told those assembled Friday that the steady increase in visitors through the years — leading up to a current boom of 8,000 people traversing the preserve's 12 miles of trails since the first of the year, more than all of last year combined — is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the now-roughly 30 or so trail guides who “since 2007 have given up their weekends to open this property.”
In light of this current spike in visitors, “we’re actually looking to increase that number” of volunteers, he added.
But through all of that growth, the visitor center remained a dream unfulfilled.
“It wasn’t until Irv was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and faced with his own mortality that he expressed a more-pressing desire to build a visitor center here at the Keystone Ancient Forest,” Sheehan said.
“He so wanted the public to be able to experience this little-known and underappreciated gem that was part of Sand Springs,” she said. “He shared that wish with (Community Development Director) Grant Gerondale from the very beginning, and gratefully, Grant has never forgotten.
“Although there have been many partners along the way,” Sheehan said, “I can honestly say we would not be standing here today in front of this stunning structure if not for Grant’s perseverance, commitment, tireless hours, leadership and, most of all, shared passion.
“I know Irv and Sharna would be very well-pleased.”
Gerondale, the city’s parks director for most of those years, said this visitor center, designed by Studio45 Architects in Tulsa and constructed by Bravo Builders from Coweta, is a reward for his efforts.
“They say that good things do come to those who wait, and this beautiful visitor center has waited a long time — more than 20 years, really — to become a reality,” he told the crowd. “And so today we really celebrate this good thing, and we place it into public service for everybody to enjoy.”
Gerondale added that “it has taken dozens if not … thousands of critical players to help mold the story that is the Keystone Ancient Forest that has led us here to today.”
With that, he gave a brief history of the multitude of stakeholders who had a hand in making the Keystone Ancient Forest what it is — “the largest tract of cross-timbers forest in the world that’s protected.”
The mayor led the crowd in looking ahead.
“This is, one day, going to be one of the biggest things for Sand Springs,” Spoon said. “It’s just bound to be a great tourist attraction.”
“We’re going to continue to see this project grow and do what we can to make it better each and every year,” he added.
City Manager Mike Carter also predicted a bright future.
“I can tell you that this new facility is based in love,” he said. “None of this would happen in this type of world where normally things are money-driven … without love.
“I just think that this is going to be something that’s going to carry on and get greater with time,” he said.
Edwards, the parks director, has ideas about how to do just that, telling Friday’s crowd about the Ancient Trail Trek, an event that in four years has grown from a single 5k race with 30 or so participants to 350 competitors this year on 5k, 10k and 15k courses.
“We fundraise about $20,000 annually with that event,” he said.
Edwards also envisions astronomy events and expanded night hikes, among other things.
For Thomas Forbes, the burgeoning popularity of the Keystone Ancient Forest has meant a new job. Forbes officially became the preserve's first full-time staff member in late December.
For him, the visitor center "means a new beginning at the forest."
"I'm excited to see all the people coming out here every day."
His boss couldn't agree more.
"What an honor to be part of this project and to be able to lead a department and a division and reach an audience like we’ve reached here lately,” Edwards said.
That audience isn’t just limited to hikers anymore.
Gerondale pointed out representatives not only of the Frank family and foundation but also the Newman family and the Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation, as well as the mayor and every city councilor.
And those elected officials represent the people of Sand Springs, who are among the audiences to whom Gerondale has felt a commitment.
“They believed in our city,” he said. “They believed in growing the Parks Department, … and today we say, ‘We delivered.’”
That’s undoubtedly a pretty satisfying finish line to cross for Gerondale, who is retiring this month.
Still, “this place,” he said, “is truly woven into my heart, and it will stay with me for a long time.”
With so many people expressing gratitude for and pride in what now exists at the Keystone Ancient Forest, it’s perhaps especially poignant that Irv Frank never got to see the visitor center that bears his name.
“His dying wish was to see this built,” said Sheehan, who has worked for Irv and Sharna Frank and their families for 30 years. “And we’re just honoring his wish. And it’s stunning.”