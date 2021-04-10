Keystone Ancient Forest opens Irv and Sharna Frank Visitor Center

Gerondale added that “it has taken dozens if not … thousands of critical players to help mold the story that is the Keystone Ancient Forest that has led us here to today.”

With that, he gave a brief history of the multitude of stakeholders who had a hand in making the Keystone Ancient Forest what it is — “the largest tract of cross-timbers forest in the world that’s protected.”

The mayor led the crowd in looking ahead.

“This is, one day, going to be one of the biggest things for Sand Springs,” Spoon said. “It’s just bound to be a great tourist attraction.”

“We’re going to continue to see this project grow and do what we can to make it better each and every year,” he added.

City Manager Mike Carter also predicted a bright future.

“I can tell you that this new facility is based in love,” he said. “None of this would happen in this type of world where normally things are money-driven … without love.

“I just think that this is going to be something that’s going to carry on and get greater with time,” he said.