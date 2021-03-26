Keystone Ancient Forest expands its operating hours – again

Due to increased interest, the Keystone Ancient Forest has expanded its operating hours for the second time since the beginning of 2021.

The nature preserve features nearly 1,400 acres of old-growth forest, great views of Keystone like, native wildlife, waterfalls, and more than eight miles of hiking trails, including one trail that is paved and accessible to people with disabilities.

The new Falls Trail will open Saturday, April 3, and a new, $1 million visitor center with permanent, indoor restrooms has just been completed.

Open hiking hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are allowed on trails the first Saturday and third Sunday of each month.

To get there, take U.S. 412 west and exit at 209th West Avenue. Go north two miles. The Keystone Ancient Forest entrance is on the left.

For more information, follow the forest’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KeystoneAncientForest.