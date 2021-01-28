Keystone Ancient Forest a hot spot for fun, fresh air even on cooler days

Rock formations also are a lot easier to see in the wintertime, he said.

As for wildlife, they’re not all taking a long winter’s nap.

“We see a lot of deer,” Edwards said, adding that there have been a couple of bobcat sightings at the preserve recently. “And we saw our first armadillo today while doing trail work.”

The trick to seeing any wildlife is to be quiet, Edwards said. He said a lot of people understandably want to have fun and talk while out hiking, but the animals will hear them and quickly get out of sight.

“If you’re really quiet, you have a very good chance of seeing deer,” he said.

Edwards advises winter visitors to the Keystone Ancient Forest simply to come prepared for the conditions. He recommends leggings or long johns underneath a good pair of pants. Hiking boots should be worn if possible, but if not, a tough, more-rigid shoe is good. Some of the trails are pretty rocky and steep in areas. He also recommends a stocking cap or hat to hold in body heat.

It’s also good to be prepared for changing conditions, Edwards said.

“Layer up,” he said. “You can always take off any upper layers if you get too warm.”