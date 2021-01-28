Keystone Ancient Forest a hot spot for fun, fresh air even on cooler days

For many Oklahomans, “hiking” elicits memories of heat exhaustion, ticks and chiggers, poison ivy and a variety of other evils.
And that’s why winter hiking should be a thing, especially during a pandemic, said Jeff Edwards, the city of Sand Springs’ Park and Recreation Department director.
“With Oklahoma’s landscape, summer hiking can come with a lot of problems, he said.
Over the past couple of years, Edwards said, a number of unseasonably warm days in late fall, winter and early spring have given area residents ample opportunity to get outside, stretch their legs and get some fresh air.
And the Keystone Ancient Forest, just a few minutes west of Sand Springs, is a perfect place to do it, he added.
The city-owned and -operated Keystone Ancient Forest is a 1,400-acre preserve teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees.
The cross-timbers forest boasts deer, mountain lions, bobcats, American eagles, migratory birds and, during the warmer times of the year, more than 80 species of butterflies.
The preserve opened to the public in 2007, but a small volunteer base and only about 3 miles of developed trails meant the gates were closed all but one day each month, Edwards said.
As the volunteer base grew, the preserve began to open a few more days a month and for special events.
Today, the Keystone Ancient Forest has its first newly hired full-time employee and a volunteer base of about 30 active trail guides to oversee the preserve’s roughly 8-mile trail system.
But the biggest news is the recent addition of a $1 million visitors center, a rock-and-glass structure that looks perfectly at home in this Osage County forest that famed American author Washington Irving and about 100 Army scouts passed through in October 1832 as they sought to learn about the way of life of the Plains Indians.
The visitors center will be complete and fully open within just a couple of months, as soon as a septic system is installed and the restrooms are operable, Edwards said.
But even port-a-potties and occasionally typical winter weather aren’t keeping people away, he said.
“Now that we’re open more, the popularity has increased,” he said. “We’ve hosted 400 to 500 people each weekend since the first of January.”
One of the biggest benefits to winter hiking? The view, Edwards said.
“You can definitely see Lake Keystone very easily from multiple viewpoints,” he said. “When the trees are all leafed out, some of that view can be obscured.”
Rock formations also are a lot easier to see in the wintertime, he said.
As for wildlife, they’re not all taking a long winter’s nap.
“We see a lot of deer,” Edwards said, adding that there have been a couple of bobcat sightings at the preserve recently. “And we saw our first armadillo today while doing trail work.”
The trick to seeing any wildlife is to be quiet, Edwards said. He said a lot of people understandably want to have fun and talk while out hiking, but the animals will hear them and quickly get out of sight.
“If you’re really quiet, you have a very good chance of seeing deer,” he said.
Edwards advises winter visitors to the Keystone Ancient Forest simply to come prepared for the conditions. He recommends leggings or long johns underneath a good pair of pants. Hiking boots should be worn if possible, but if not, a tough, more-rigid shoe is good. Some of the trails are pretty rocky and steep in areas. He also recommends a stocking cap or hat to hold in body heat.
It’s also good to be prepared for changing conditions, Edwards said.
“Layer up,” he said. “You can always take off any upper layers if you get too warm.”
As far as COVID-19 protections, Edwards said the preserve’s extensive trails and big spaces make it pretty easy to maintain social distance.
In fact, the pandemic might just be part of the reason for the site’s increasing popularity of late.
“We shut down briefly at the beginning of the pandemic to figure out what to do,” Edwards said. “After we reopened, we set two or three attendance records toward the end of 2020,” including one day when 528 visitors were recorded.
Edwards hopes 2021 will allow for the return of another of the preserve’s highly popular events – Astronomy Night at the Forest. Several area astronomy clubs bring telescopes – including some too big to fit in a car – to share the night sky with preserve visitors.
“Last time we did that, we easily had 300 people.” Edwards said. “I really hope we can do that again this year.”
But mostly, he just hopes people will come out and get to know the forest.
“I think people are eager and anxious to get outside,” he said.