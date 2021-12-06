Jury awards $19 million to man who lost leg in accident at Sand Springs QuikTrip

A man who lost his leg after he was struck by a motorist suffering “pedal error” outside a Sand Springs QuikTrip in 2016 has been awarded $19 million after a jury trial.
A group of 11 Tulsa County residents determined that Kevin Jackson deserved even more than was being requested in civil litigation involving the Oklahoma-based convenience store chain, according to his attorney Scott Jackson.
Scott Jackson is no relation to the plaintiff, the Ponca City-based attorney told the Tulsa World.
The jurors found QuikTrip to be 78% liable for the injuries Jackson suffered June 27, 2016, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Shirley Crain of Sand Springs at 41st Street and Oklahoma 97.
Scott Jackson said Crain suffered what’s called “pedal error” as she accelerated forward instead of reversing out of a parking space at the convenience store.
Crain, also named in the civil lawsuit along with QuikTrip, settled with the plaintiff out of court, Scott Jackson said.
“QuikTrip is extremely disappointed in the outcome of the trial. We appreciate the jury’s service; however, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence or the law, and we will be presenting numerous issues on appeal,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, a spokeswoman for QuikTrip, said in an emailed statement to the Tulsa World.
At issue in the case, according to Scott Jackson, was the failure of QuikTrip to take action at the Sand Springs store to mitigate possible accidents like the one that injured his client.
“Most of the newer Generation 3 stores, these safety bollards out in front of the store, you realize they are there to provide protections should a vehicle go beyond the designated parking space,” he said.
The corporation knew of similar storefront crashes yet did not spend the estimated $36,000 to add parking bollards, Scott Jackson said.
He added that jurors learned during the trial about several substantially similar crashes from the previous five years at QuikTrip locations.
“This jury’s decision reflects their understanding about how devastating a leg amputation injury is, … not only physically but at times emotionally,” Scott Jackson said.
He said the $19 million award “truly reflected the longstanding lifetime serious consequences to Kevin and his family.”
If the jury’s decision stands, QuikTrip could be responsible for 78% of the $19 million award.
“We didn’t ask for that kind of number,” Scott Jackson said. “The jury went above that because they … became educated about the cost for Kevin and his family going forward.”
In defending against the civil claim, attorneys for QuikTrip denied the corporation’s liability and stated that the plaintiff “failed to mitigate his damages.”
The filing said the plaintiff’s injuries “may relate to preexisting or post-developing conditions for which QuikTrip is not liable.”
District Judge Doug Drummond agreed with a defense motion barring punitive damages related to Kevin Jackson’s injuries, making the $19 million award entirely compensatory.
Kevin Jackson was 45 at the time of the accident.
“He’s been with his company for 20-something years, (and) he wanted to get back to work,” Scott Jackson said, adding that his client requires a special prosthetic that requires refitting every three years.
He said jurors were never told that Kevin Jackson believed that QuikTrip bore all of the responsibility for the accident.
“It was a split-second mistake that could have happened to anybody,” Scott Jackson said, but jurors did “sit in the courtroom for four days and hear the evidence as to what QuikTrip had opportunity to do and what they chose not to do when they knew it was a hazard at their stores.”