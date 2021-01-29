Junior Achievement Oklahoma career fair finds success online

Clyde Boyd Middle School students were among about 10,000 Oklahoma students who attended the opening session of the virtual Junior Achievement Inspire Career Exploration Fair on Thursday.

Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement Oklahoma and the Ward 6 city councilor for Sand Springs, said the event was such a success that “we will always have a virtual component” from now on.

“This allows so much flexibility and most importantly the opportunity to expand our life skill programs to rural Oklahoma,” he said.

Students were welcomed in the virtual auditorium by State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and state Commerce Secretary Sean Kouplen, both of whom talked with students about the importance of preparing for their futures in the workforce.

Although attendance for the first-day live event was technologically capped at 10,000, Jackson said, an additional 20,000 students or more will have access to the career fair exhibitor booths and other online materials through April.

Jackson said Elaine Holt, a counselor at Clyde Boyd, told him during the event that “the kiddos here at Clyde Boyd Middle School are ‘rockin!’ They are enjoying the tour!”