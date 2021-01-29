Junior Achievement Oklahoma career fair finds success online

Clyde Boyd Middle School students were among about 10,000 Oklahoma students who attended the opening session of the virtual Junior Achievement Inspire Career Exploration Fair on Thursday.
Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement Oklahoma and the Ward 6 city councilor for Sand Springs, said the event was such a success that “we will always have a virtual component” from now on.
“This allows so much flexibility and most importantly the opportunity to expand our life skill programs to rural Oklahoma,” he said.
Students were welcomed in the virtual auditorium by State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and state Commerce Secretary Sean Kouplen, both of whom talked with students about the importance of preparing for their futures in the workforce.
Although attendance for the first-day live event was technologically capped at 10,000, Jackson said, an additional 20,000 students or more will have access to the career fair exhibitor booths and other online materials through April.
Jackson said Elaine Holt, a counselor at Clyde Boyd, told him during the event that “the kiddos here at Clyde Boyd Middle School are ‘rockin!’ They are enjoying the tour!”
He added that the “warm and welcome reception from both our school districts and business and career partners has been great. It has made it a smooth and successful transition to virtual.”
For Jackson, a highlight of the event, in its third year, was reading students’ comments throughout the day as they discovered careers that they might be interested in pursuing.
One student exploring the Sand Springs Police Department booth asked: “Are there a lot of things that y'all do while on the job? As well as what is the most exciting part about the job?”
An officer responded: “Yes, we respond to many different kinds of calls: collisions, thefts, burglaries, domestics, fights just to name a few. The most exciting part is probably crimes in progress where you know you are about to chase somebody.”
That garnered an excited reply from the student: “Woah okay that sounds very interesting. Thank you!”
The interactive career exploration fair showcased careers with more than 65 organizations from around the state representing the health sciences, human services and resources, industrial, manufacturing, engineering, business, marketing, communications and information technology sectors.
The event was sponsored by Bank of the West, and Sand Springs Junior Achievement partners included the Sand Springs Police Department, Webco Industries, Chick-fil-A, the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors and TulsaTech’s Digital Graphics program.