Judge orders state to restore federal unemployment benefits in preliminary injunction

A brief from the state opposing the motion says Stitt was given legislative authority to "handle — and, logically, to wrap up — emergencies," but the plaintiff's brief argues that that does not give Stitt the authority to end the benefits because he had ended the COVID-related state of emergency two weeks before ending the benefits.

"Whatever emergency powers the Governor had over the OESC, if any, expired two weeks before his executive order discontinuing federal benefits," the brief in favor of the motion states.

Zumwalt's attorneys also argued in the opposition brief that the petitioners should not prevail because they did not sue Stitt.

The petitioners' brief, though, said Zumwalt should not have followed Stitt's "infirm" executive order. They maintain that she violated the law in doing so.

Bonner said in his email that he would provide a more detailed order with findings and conclusions on Monday.

