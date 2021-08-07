Judge orders state to restore federal unemployment benefits in preliminary injunction

An Oklahoma County judge has granted a preliminary injunction ordering the state of Oklahoma to restore the $300 a week federal unemployment benefits that ended June 26 after Gov. Kevin Stitt implemented a $1,200 return-to-work incentive.
The motion ordering the restoration bars the state from withdrawing from the unemployment programs through the CARES Act until Oklahoma County District Judge Anthony L. Bonner Jr. makes a final judgment on the lawsuit or the federal programs expire Sept. 6, according to an email the judge sent to attorneys in the case.
Stitt announced in May that Oklahoma would withdraw from the federal unemployment benefits in late June.
Bonner granted the injunction in a lawsuit filed July 9 in Tulsa County by an unemployed Sand Springs woman. The case was transferred to Oklahoma County District Court after an additional 12 plaintiffs joined the lawsuit, according to online court records.
"Oklahoma shall notify the US Department of Labor immediately to reinstate and administer the federal unemployment benefits programs," Bonner said in the email.
In a brief supporting the motion for preliminary injunction, the plaintiffs argue that Stitt and Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, who is named as the defendant in the lawsuit, had no authority to withdraw from the federal unemployment benefits.
A brief from the state opposing the motion says Stitt was given legislative authority to "handle — and, logically, to wrap up — emergencies," but the plaintiff's brief argues that that does not give Stitt the authority to end the benefits because he had ended the COVID-related state of emergency two weeks before ending the benefits.
"Whatever emergency powers the Governor had over the OESC, if any, expired two weeks before his executive order discontinuing federal benefits," the brief in favor of the motion states.
Zumwalt's attorneys also argued in the opposition brief that the petitioners should not prevail because they did not sue Stitt.
The petitioners' brief, though, said Zumwalt should not have followed Stitt's "infirm" executive order. They maintain that she violated the law in doing so.
Bonner said in his email that he would provide a more detailed order with findings and conclusions on Monday.