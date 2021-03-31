John M. Hess citizenship award to be presented May 3

The John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship will be presented at the May 3 City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Sand Springs Municipal Building.

The award was initiated by the City Council in 2002 to recognize individuals who have provided a legacy of public service to the city of Sand Springs. It is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an individual by the city government.

John M. Hess was born in 1918 in Bartlesville and moved with his wife to Sand Springs in 1945.

Hess was the city’s mayor and finance commissioner from 1963 through 1970. His commitment to community service continued for three more decades until his death in 2002 at age 84.

Hess had a pivotal role in establishing the Sand Springs Planning Commission; was the first chairman of INCOG, the Indian Nations Council of Governments; was a primary mover for the building of the James R. Pogue Airport; and spearheaded the annexation of land south of the Arkansas River into the city.