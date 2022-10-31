Joe Medlin to lead Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department

Longtime Parks and Recreation Department employee Joe Medlin will be the department’s new permanent director, City Manager Mike Carter announced at last week’s City Council meeting.

Medlin was named in September to serve as the department’s interim director following the departure of its former director, Jeff Edwards, who left to lead Tulsa’s River Parks Authority. Medlin never had time to serve as interim, however. Edwards’ last day was Oct. 21, and Medlin’s announcement as the city’s permanent parks director was made official the following Monday.

Medlin, who has worked for the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department since 2013, had been the department’s parks operations manager. A native of Broken Arrow, he began his parks career in Edmond and then worked in Broken Arrow before settling in Sand Springs.

Many people in the community had come to appreciate Medlin and Edwards’ strong partnership in leading the Parks Department together, and Medlin said “things might not look very different” in Edwards’ absence.

But he said that’s not because he’s sitting in Edwards’ shadow; it’s because the two men share a lot of the same philosophy about how the city’s parks and recreation amenities contribute to residents’ overall quality of life.

“Jeff has been an amazing mentor, and I will still lean on him,” Medlin said. “But I’ve grown and developed in Sand Springs, and I’m very excited for this.”

Joking about the pair’s almost “Batman and Robin” reputation, Medlin said that “everyone keeps telling me to make things my own. And I will. I’m very different from Jeff in some ways.”

He said he realized when Edwards’ departure was announced that he should apply for the top job.

“I thought I shouldn’t sell myself short,” he said. “Maybe I could be the Batman.”

Medlin almost ended up in a classroom instead of a rec center.

“I made the decision at 20, 22 years old that I was not going to be a teacher and that I was going to go into parks and recreation,” he said. “It was a hard decision because I had spent so many years working toward becoming a teacher.

“But this is a validation of that decision.”

For the moment, at least, the operational phrase for Medlin is “status quo.”

“We will probably do some restructuring within the department, but maybe that will happen” after the first of the year, he said. For now, “we’re going to hit pause for a bit, take a breather and look at how we can serve the citizens better.”

One change has already taken place; Medlin has a new employee reporting to him. Chloe Jane Haroldson was hired in early October as the city’s new marketing and events manager.

A recent graduate of the University of Arkansas, Haroldson will oversee the city’s use of social media platforms to promote Sand Springs’ events.

For Medlin, promoting the city starts with recognizing its role in the larger Tulsa metro area.

“We are a bedroom community. We are 10 minutes from downtown Tulsa. We’re never going to try to compete with downtown Tulsa,” he said.

“What do we have to offer? We can offer you small-town quality of life. Clean parks, nice recreation facilities, good sports — all of that within 10 minutes of a metropolitan area.

“I think that is our identity, and that’s what people want to be here for — our quality of life.”

To that end, one of Medlin’s goals is to try to find unique events that others aren’t doing and then grow them. Part of that involves looking at current events the city’s involved with and see what brings in the most “bang for the buck.”

Another goal might be a little loftier: Medlin thinks the Parks Department needs to do more to engage teenagers. Medlin and his wife, Joyce Medlin, have six sons between them, and he noted that many of the department’s offerings are geared toward the very young, adults and older adults.

One part of engaging youths, those roughly ages 10 to 16, is getting their input for the Parks Advisory Board, Medlin said.

“We need to gear quality of life for them, too, and give them something,” he said. “They’re in a really weird place at that age. We really need to find some way to reach out and get them more involved in recreation and activities.”

Other vacancies: The city, meanwhile, is still working to fill the fire chief’s position after former Chief Justin Hall retired from the Fire Department at the end of August to take a job in the private sector, as well as the Human Resources director position after Amy Fairchild resigned in September to move out of state with her family.