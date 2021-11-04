Jeremy Wade named new Sand Springs deputy fire chief

The Sand Springs Fire Department has promoted Capt. Jeremy Wade to the position of deputy chief, the department announced Wednesday.

Wade joined the Fire Department in July 2001 after serving with the Berryhill Fire Department since 1998.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2005 and to captain in 2009, the Sand Springs Fire Department announced on its Facebook page.

Wade is a hazardous materials technician, serves as an emergency medical services coordinator and instructor, and was a member of the Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue Team.

Additionally, he taught emergency medical technician and advanced EMT classes for Central Tech and has trained many medics now serving throughout the metro area with other fire departments and EMS agencies, the announcement says.

Wade, a Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, will begin his official duties on Nov. 13 and will be ceremonially sworn into office at the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

