Janeway Estate open house to benefit Sand Springs Community Services

The Janeway Estate might be one of Sand Springs’ most luxurious venues, full of all the creature comforts, but an open house there next weekend will allow visitors to help those in need of one of the most basic necessities — food.

The residence, which was built in 2007, functioned as a private home for 10 years before being reimagined in 2017 as the Janeway Estate & Venue, a weekend wedding getaway and luxury rental venue.

Now it’s on the market, with an asking price of $1,989,900 through Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Sand Springs office.

The annual taxes on the property are just less than $12,000, so the pool of potential buyers is understandably small.

But serious buyers aren’t the only ones who can tour the vast amenities of the estate at 16162 W. 61st St. An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, will be open to the public.

And as an added benefit, Realtor Melissa Mansfield will donate a nonperishable food item to Sand Springs Community Services on behalf of every attendee. Attendees are also encouraged to bring additional donations of nonperishable foods.

“Our goal is to get the community involved and to replenish the food supply” for Sand Springs Community Services, Mansfield said. “So many people have heard of the Janeway Estate but have never had the opportunity to view it. It is such a treasure to have here in Sand Springs.”

The estate’s main house consists of 14,587 square feet of living space on 10 acres. It has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths.

The three-story residence features three interior fireplaces and one outdoor fire pit, a saltwater swimming pool with a swim-up bar area, a hot tub, a game room and a home theater room.

The estate also has a separate 3,500-square-foot guest house with two bedrooms and 2½ baths plus a six-car garage. Both the main house and guest house have chef’s kitchens, and the main house also features an outdoor kitchen.

Perhaps best of all, the entire property offers tremendous views of the surrounding wilderness.

For more information about the property or the open house, call Mansfield at 918-419-2333.