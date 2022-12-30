Jan. 13 benefit concert to bring renowned jazz guitarist Bruce Forman to Sand Springs

It’s not every day that a world-class musician comes to town.

It’s undoubtedly even less common that he would give a performance to help raise funds to cover local students’ travel expenses for upcoming state competitions and festivals.

In case any of that piques your interest, mark Jan. 13 on your calendar now.

That’s when renowned jazz guitarist, recording artist and music educator Bruce Forman will perform his show titled “The Red Guitar,” benefiting the Charles Page High School band, choir and drama departments.

Forman’s appearance is sponsored by Sand Springs Community Theatre, but its existence is largely thanks to the efforts of Janet Rutland, a name nearly all Sandites know as a home-grown talent appreciated widely across the Tulsa area for her diverse jazz, pop and country portfolio.

And Rutland says it’s OK not to know Forman’s name; his local familiarity, or lack thereof, is no reflection of his talent or of how much ticketholders will enjoy his show.

“I just thought I had this wonderful opportunity to do something for my hometown,” Rutland said of organizing the benefit show. “It’s a heckuva deal to get an artist of this caliber to do something right here in our hometown. It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

What’s in it for Forman?

Rutland said he “called about six weeks ago and said he had a hankering to come back to Tulsa.”

That’s right — back.

Forman made his first pass through the area in 2004 as the frontman for Cow Bop, which also featured his wife, Pinto Pammy, on vocals, as part of the band’s “traveling minstrel-type” Route 66 tour.

The tour was aimed at raising support and awareness for JazzMasters Workshop, a nonprofit organization Forman founded in 2000 that pairs professional musicians with youngsters in mentoring programs across the country.

It was also during that tour that Forman made a local connection with fiddler Shelby Eicher — Rutland’s husband — who played a set with Cow Bop during the show at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in Tulsa.

Cow Bop returned to Tulsa in 2005 and again in 2012 for a tribute show honoring Western-swing icon Johnnie Lee Wills.

Rutland said Cow Bop doesn't tour anymore, but Forman came through about five years ago to perform his “Red Guitar” show at a series of private events, and she’s delighted that he’s bringing it back for some new audiences.

In addition to the Sept. 13 benefit concert at the high school in Sand Springs, Forman also will perform “The Red Guitar” on Jan. 12 at the Rainbow Room at Tulsa’s Dennis R. Neill Equality Center and with the Bruce Forman Trio on Jan. 14 at LowDown, also in Tulsa.

But neither of those shows will benefit Charles Page students, and that’s why Rutland wants to fill every last one of the limited seats available at the Sand Springs show.

She said she talked with officials at the school and learned that student travel funds are often hard to come by, so that seemed like an obvious need with which to help. Her goal is to be able to provide a $500 check for each entity — band, choir and drama.

Concertgoers will be treated to an hourlong show that Rutland describes as “a unique blend of masterful guitar prowess and storytelling.”

“Musically, it will cross genres rooted in jazz to tell the story of the red guitar,” she said, adding that Forman “is a big, charismatic personality. He’s funny and very entertaining.”

Rutland — who, with Eicher, will join Forman after “The Red Guitar” for a fun set of popular music — noted that Forman’s resume includes headlining numerous jazz festivals as well as working on several of Clint Eastwood’s films, including the Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby.”

Forman also teaches at the University of Southern California, but this won’t be “a college lecture,” Rutland said, adding, “although he can do that when he needs to.”