It's homecoming week in Sand Springs; beware of Wildcats

It's homecoming week in Sand Springs, and the Sandites aim to tame the Wildcats.

The Charles Page High School varsity football team will take on the Ponca City Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

But the excitement will kick off Thursday with the homecoming parade, which is planned for 6 p.m. in downtown Sand Springs.

The parade will follow its traditional route, heading west on Park Road from the high school to the Triangle at Main and Broadway streets, north to Second Street, then back east to Jefferson Avenue.

Downtown streets along the parade route will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Sandites’ homecoming court, with its senior queen candidates and their senior football escorts, will be featured in the parade, along with the football team, marching band, cheer squad and dance team.

The annual homecoming pep assembly is planned for 9:15-10 a.m. Friday in the Ed Dubie Field House, and the homecoming queen will be announced before the game that evening.

