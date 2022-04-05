It's Election Day, Sand Springs. Here's what you need to know

It’s Election Day in Sand Springs and across Oklahoma. All registered voters in the Sand Springs school district will have a school board race on their ballots, and all registered voters in City Council Ward 1 will also have a council race on their ballots.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling place or for other voter information, go online to okvoterportal.okelections.us/ or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.

Check back at sandspringsleader.com after 7 p.m. for updated election results as they become available and for full Sand Springs election coverage once complete results are available.

Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education

The race for Office No. 2 on the Sand Springs school board will pit veteran board member Mike Mullins against newcomer MaRanda Trimble-Kerley.

Mullins, a mechanical engineer who serves as the director of engineering for Saint Francis Health System, has been a member of the Sand Springs Board of Education since 1997. He is its current president.

Mullins, 65, also is a member of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, serving on the OSSBA's Board of Directors since 2003 and as its president in 2015-16.

Trimble-Kerley, 46, has been a stay-at-home mother and also was a dance teacher until she became a full-time caretaker for her ailing father in June 2020.

She previously was a property manager and events coordinator for an apartment community and golf course.

Trimble-Kerley began attending Sand Springs Public Schools when she was in the third grade and graduated from Charles Page High School in 1994. Both of her parents taught in the school district until they retired.

All Sand Springs school district residents who are registered to vote can cast a ballot in the school board race.

To learn more about these candidates, go here: bit.ly/sspsboardrace.

Sand Springs City Council

Ward 1 voters will choose between two candidates on the runoff election ballot to fill the vacant City Council seat.

Michael L. Phillips and Cody Worrell emerged as the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 8 primary election.

Phillips, 59, is the owner of Technology Consulting Services. He served on the City Council from 2006 to 2016 and was vice mayor in 2012. During his term on the council, he also served on the Planning Commission.

Phillips was an Oklahoma Municipal League Board Member from 2011 to 2016 and served on the National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council and Small Cities Steering Committee in 2012-16.

He currently serves on the city Board of Adjustment and has been its chairman since 2020.

Worrell, 46, has been the general manager of the Rib Crib in Sand Springs since January 2004.

He has served on the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s board since 2008.

Worrell also has been a member of the Sand Springs Rotary Club as well as a past president and assistant governor of Rotary District 6110.

He is on the board of Sand Springs Community Services and the Sand Springs Salvation Army Advisory Council and is a member of the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475.

To learn more about these candidates, go here: bit.ly/sscouncilrace.

