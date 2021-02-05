IRS warns of scams related to federal stimulus checks

With the second round of federal stimulus checks — this time for $600 for most Americans — already in the bank and a third round of checks — possibly for $1,400 each — looking more likely with recent actions by Congress, you should be careful to avoid scams targeting that money, the Internal Revenue Service says.
The Better Business Bureau has received reports from people contacted through text message, email and phone calls about the new stimulus checks, and the IRS has issued multiple warnings – including against Twitter scams (the IRS won't send you a direct message). Urgent emails, text messages or phone calls that instruct you to click a link to confirm your payment or enter more information are fake, and you should never click the link or enter your bank or personal information.
Scammers may target vulnerable individuals through robocalls, email or text, fake websites and even phony checks, according to SocialCatfish.com, a service that verifies information to confirm whether someone you've met online is really who they say they are.
Through robocalls, scammers may pretend to be with the IRS and ask for your personal financial information. They will claim to need this to deposit a stimulus check into your bank account and will also ask for a fee to deposit the check. But “the truth is, they want your information so that they can pretend to be you and claim the check for themselves,” the business said. “They can also drain your bank account with this information and will keep the fee for themselves.”
Don’t give out any personal information. The government already has your information on file from when you filed your taxes. The stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into your account or mailed to your house.
Scammers might send you a phishing email, text message or message via social media claiming to be with the government. They might tell you to click on a link to “verify” information or message you a link to fill out an application to receive your check.
Don’t click on any links that are emailed or texted to you. Again, the government already has your information, and checks or debit cards are either directly deposited or mailed to you.
If you click on suspicious links, they will likely take you to fake websites that will download malware onto your device and steal your information to drain your bank account. These sites also contain fake forms so any personal or financial information you provide will go to the scammer.
Don’t go to any website that does not end in “.gov”. No nongovernment websites are distributing stimulus checks. If you suspect a fake website, get off it immediately and report it.
Scammers have been mailing fake checks that look exactly like the official government-issued paper stimulus checks. Once deposited, the scammers text you pretending to be the government asking for some of the money back, claiming that too much was sent.
To make sure the check is legitimate, ask your bank to verify it. If anyone asks for a portion of the check back, tell your bank immediately.