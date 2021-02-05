IRS warns of scams related to federal stimulus checks

With the second round of federal stimulus checks — this time for $600 for most Americans — already in the bank and a third round of checks — possibly for $1,400 each — looking more likely with recent actions by Congress, you should be careful to avoid scams targeting that money, the Internal Revenue Service says.

The Better Business Bureau has received reports from people contacted through text message, email and phone calls about the new stimulus checks, and the IRS has issued multiple warnings – including against Twitter scams (the IRS won't send you a direct message). Urgent emails, text messages or phone calls that instruct you to click a link to confirm your payment or enter more information are fake, and you should never click the link or enter your bank or personal information.

Scammers may target vulnerable individuals through robocalls, email or text, fake websites and even phony checks, according to SocialCatfish.com, a service that verifies information to confirm whether someone you've met online is really who they say they are.