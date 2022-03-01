Ironman training: With the want and the will, you can finish the race, too

Could you do an Ironman?

I’m convinced that if I can do an Ironman, pretty much anyone can. Why? Because before entering this crazy world of swim, bike and run, I was a very average middle-aged working mom.

I was not an athlete in high school or college or young adulthood. I was the typical mom who tried to squeeze some Jazzercise or step classes in between my job, my kids’ baseball games and dance classes, and homework.

But when my kids got a little older and more independent, somehow the thought of it entered my mind. For me, it all started with a 5k, then a half-marathon, then a marathon, a sprint triathlon, then, hmmmm. Could I do 140.6 miles — an Ironman?

Even though only 0.01% of the world’s population has completed an Ironman, I still believe that anyone can do so, as long as they have the want and the will.

If you have the want and are willing to put in the required training (assuming you don’t have health issues that would prevent you from doing the training), then I think you can do it.

If you are even quietly thinking about it, I really recommend that you closely observe some of this year’s Ironman Tulsa event, either as a volunteer or spectator.

A few things to tune in to are:

1. There are athletes of every size and shape on the course. Yes, there are plenty of super-fit athletes doing Ironman-distance races, but there are also plenty of average-looking people roughing it out on the course.

2. People of all ages are competing. You will see teens and grandparents riding or running side by side. The average age of Ironman triathletes is 43, but you’ll see plenty who are 65-plus, as well.

3. Triathlon is a super unique sport in that you will see pros competing in the same events as first-timers. That is one of the coolest things to me. The professionals will finish the Ironman course in about 7½ to 8½ hours. The back-of-the-pack athletes will take as long as 17 hours to cross that finish line. Often, the pros will come back to cheer on the late-night finishers. That is something you don’t see in many sports!

4. The pros will likely train 20-plus hours a week. Some athletes will pull it off with only 8-10 hours a week. But most of us will commit to 10-15 hours per week and still make all the cutoffs to finish in time on race day.

5. You’ll see all kinds of sports tape, bandages and compression sleeves on race day. Most of us have had some sort of injury, whether a scrape from a bad turn on a training bike ride or a long-term injury we’ve dealt with all our lives. Don’t think you have to be in perfect condition to take this on. (Again, if you have any medical issues, talk with your doctor first.)

Being an Ironman was something that never crossed my mind until a year or so before I decided to take on the challenge. I had the want to really challenge myself and to make positive changes in my health and psyche. And I had the will to commit to a training schedule and to hold myself accountable.

I followed a training plan in a book and used highlighters and check marks when I completed scheduled training. I met a lot of great people through the local triathlon club, and I trained and commiserated with them along the way. I got my family on board and thrived on their support with a strong desire to make them proud.

But most of all, I proved to myself that I can take on a huge challenge and follow through on even the hardest training sessions to victory at that finish line. For me, it was so worth it that I did it three times.

If you have the want and the will, then I’m certain that you — any of you — can be an Ironman!

— Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column will appear here with each regular Ironman installment until the May event.