Ironman training: 'The hay is in the barn,' so celebrate your hard work

Race day is almost upon us, and I can practically feel the athletes’ jitters from here.

“The hay is in the barn,” as we like to say. The hard work has been done, and now it is almost time to celebrate what, for most, has been nine months to a year of disciplined training.

I have had the privilege of talking with a few of our local Ironman first-timers from the beginning of their decision to do the Tulsa event. It has been a blast to follow their journeys, from those first rides on mountain bikes and dog paddling in the pool to today.

They have followed fantastic training plans, experimented with nutrition, upgraded equipment, and balanced their work and home lives, all for this one special day.

I can’t wait for them to cross that finish line and feel that feeling that is unlike any other. Becoming an Ironman is an achievement that takes an extraordinary amount of time, energy, money and commitment. And I can tell you, it is worth every bit of it!

As we approach race day, all athletes are now in “taper” mode. This means they are doing a fraction of the swimming, biking and running that they’ve done over the past year.

They are letting their bodies — and, hopefully, their minds — rest and recover so that they are physically and emotionally ready for race day.

I have only a few words of advice:

Savor this taper time. Use it to nourish your body, get a massage, go to the movies and rest. Take your vitamins, and try to avoid crowds where you could possibly pick up germs. Focus on your wellness.

You will be amazed at how your body will feel on race day after tapering. You’ll be stronger than ever!

Know your race course. If you live and train here, you probably already know the course quite well. If you don’t live here, I recommend driving out to Keystone Lake for a short test swim, drive the bike course and ride your bike along the run course.

Familiarity is awesome on race day.

Enjoy those prerace butterflies. That nervousness and excitement is something you don’t get to experience every day in life. You have put a LOT into getting ready for this, so it is totally normal that you will feel a little anxiety.

Enjoy the feeling of excitement and try to channel it into productive things during this week before the race. Make your lists and check them twice, and remind yourself of your whys.

You are getting ready to do something that fewer than 1% of people will ever do. Soak that in. Know that you are ready, and enjoy every minute!

Race day is party time!

No doubt, you have a plan for race day. But it is a good idea to be prepared for a few things not to go as planned. You can and should think of the various things that could go wrong and be prepared to overcome them.

However, you can’t predict a lot of things about race day, so it is best to go into it ready to tackle whatever happens. You may find that your pace is not what you wanted it to be, or your nutrition feels off.

You’ll do best if you go into it expecting some things to go off plan and give yourself permission to live and enjoy the adventure of the day, whatever it brings.

Listen to your body, and adapt as you need to. Look around you and take it all in.

This will absolutely be one of the most memorable days of your life, so stay focused, remember your whys, and, most importantly, enjoy the day!

Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column has appeared here monthly in the Leader with each regular Ironman installment since June.