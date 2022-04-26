Ironman training: The gear you need; the gear you want

Getting into triathlon, I had no idea how much stuff would be involved. I had the curiosity and interest to tip my toes into it, and I quickly realized it was going to require some money, too!

Even the most frugal triathlete must invest a good amount of cash. However, just like most things, you can do this sport with a lighter investment if you are open to used or borrowed equipment.

Items you will absolutely need to venture into triathlon:

A bike. It’s probably the biggest investment most make for this sport. Any bike will do, but a lightweight road bike is what most start out with.

Goggles to protect your eyes during the swim and let you know where you are going in the pool or lake.

Tire pump to check your tire pressure before every ride and pump as needed.

Spare tubes for the inevitable flat.

Tire changing kit, including a portable co2 cartridge and value connector to air up on the road.

Helmet. This is nonnegotiable and no place to scrimp. Get a good one!

Running shoes. Again, invest in good ones! We have several wonderful running stores in Tulsa with experts on fit and performance. This is not a place to scrimp. Healthy, happy feet are so important.

Good socks. Get wicking performance socks, never cotton. Again, it is worth spending a few dollars more for great socks.

Appropriate clothing for each sport. Some triathletes will start out using a swimsuit and just pulling on shorts and a T-shirt for their first race experiences. Special clothing is NOT a must, and not everyone is a fan of Spandex. Just be sure what you wear is breathable and moisture-wicking so you are comfortable throughout the race.

Sunscreen to save your skin.

Nutrition to keep your energy up.

Things you will most likely want:

Sports watch to keep track of your workouts and see all your stats on mileage, pace and heart rate. I use a mid-range Garmin with a triathlon setting, so it keeps track of everything I do in swimming, cycling and running. You can spend as much as you want on these gadgets depending on how techy you want to be.

Triathlon kit, or a “tri kit,” is a one- or two-piece garment that you wear for all three disciplines. It is tight fitting, which makes it aerodynamic, moisture-wicking for your comfort, and even has pockets in the back for your nutrition and other items you need to carry. Tri kits also have padding in the seat to make your bike ride more comfortable. Wearing a tri kit saves you time because you don’t have to change anything as you transition from swim to bike to run.

A running hat or visor is great for keeping your hair out of your face and protecting your face and eyes from the sun.

A running water bottle or hydration belt. All kinds of cool water bottles are made specifically for running. They are great to have to keep you hydrated in the most convenient ways.

Anti-chafing creams. Repetitive motions are involved in all three sports and can cause chafing in certain areas. There are great creams available at running and bike stores, and they are well-worth having on hand.

Bike shoes and clips. Some triathletes cycle in their running shoes, but as you gain experience, you will likely want to invest in some bike shoes and clips. Clips allow you to snap your bike shoe into your pedal so you can push and pull around the complete circle, greatly increasing your power versus pushing down alone. These make cycling more efficient by far.

Bike computer with power meter. This gadget gives you all kinds of information to help measure distance and speed on your bike as well as stats on your performance.

Swim tools such as fins, pool float buoy and hand paddles that will help you gain a stronger kick and stroke.

Bike lubricants and cleaners.

Bike rack for transporting your bike on a car.

Triathlon-specific bike for even better aerodynamics.

Bottle cages for your hydration and storage for your nutrition and tire-changing kit.

Sunglasses for comfort and safety during your ride and run.

Swim cap to keep your hair out of your eyes and improve your visibility in the water.

Wetsuit for when lake temps get chilly. It also increases buoyancy and therefore helps you swim faster.

Cycling gloves for a safe and comfortable grip.

Race belt to attach your race number quickly when starting your run.

Transition bag to store and transport all your triathlon stuff!

As I said, triathlon does require a good amount of equipment. Quality is important, but when you are just getting started, you will be fine to stick with the must-haves and add on the nice-to-haves over time.