Ironman training: Resolve not to forget about your family, friends and job

Making the commitment to do a full-distance Ironman is a big one, requiring hundreds of hours of time and focus along with hundreds of dollars for equipment and race registration fees.
Becoming an Ironman will add up more than most of your typical new year’s resolutions, so if you’ve committed to doing Ironman Tulsa in May, don’t add any other big physical goals to your list.
This one is big enough to warrant focus for most of us when it comes to physical activity and nutrition.
You might, however, want to consider some additional goals that have nothing to do with your Ironman race but everything to do with the rest of your life.
Having been active in the triathlon community for almost 10 years now, I have seen several issues arise when it comes to time, focus and funds, especially for those new to the sport.
The energy you spend on preparing for race day most likely will be noticed by your family and friends, your co-workers and your pocketbook.
So as we approach the new year, it might be a good idea to set some goals for those areas, along with your big goal of completing IM Tulsa.
I recommend you make sure you have carved out some focused time each week for your family and friends.
Whether it is having dinner every Thursday night with your spouse, setting aside a few hours every Sunday afternoon for family time, or setting up a weekly lunch date with various friends, it is important to make sure your loved ones don’t feel completely replaced by your focus on training.
As training ramps up, it can be easy to lose contact with the non-triathlon people in your life without a real effort on your part.
You might also set some goals for your financial spending on triathlon activities and equipment. There is an endless list of things to spend money on in this sport — training camps, gym and pool memberships, registration for smaller “practice” races,” better bikes, gears, wheels, tires, shoes, helmets, wetsuits, goggles, … It never ends.
It’s a good idea to have a budget and some limits. It can get out of control if you let it.
Finally, make sure you are getting enough sleep and rest to still be the go-getter and contributor at work that you’ve been up until now.
Planning, training and executing this huge goal can make you an even better employee. As an Ironman, you will conquer many goals and obstacles, making you a healthier and more-confident employee.
But you need to keep your job/career alive on your list of priorities and not let it fall totally to the wayside as you focus on becoming an Ironman
Making sure your focus isn’t 100% on Ironman Tulsa will ensure that you still have friends, family and co-workers around to celebrate your accomplishment!
Happy New Year! I hope 2022 is the year that you hear “You are an Ironman!”
— Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column will appear here with each regular Ironman installment until the May event.