Ironman training: Resolve not to forget about your family, friends and job

Participants races 140.6 miles in the water, on bikes and running.

Making the commitment to do a full-distance Ironman is a big one, requiring hundreds of hours of time and focus along with hundreds of dollars for equipment and race registration fees.

Becoming an Ironman will add up more than most of your typical new year’s resolutions, so if you’ve committed to doing Ironman Tulsa in May, don’t add any other big physical goals to your list.

This one is big enough to warrant focus for most of us when it comes to physical activity and nutrition.

You might, however, want to consider some additional goals that have nothing to do with your Ironman race but everything to do with the rest of your life.

Having been active in the triathlon community for almost 10 years now, I have seen several issues arise when it comes to time, focus and funds, especially for those new to the sport.

The energy you spend on preparing for race day most likely will be noticed by your family and friends, your co-workers and your pocketbook.

So as we approach the new year, it might be a good idea to set some goals for those areas, along with your big goal of completing IM Tulsa.