Ironman training regimen becoming routine, parks director says

Not that there aren’t challenges, from unfriendly motorists and treacherous roads to the unrelenting heat of August in Oklahoma.

Edwards still tries to look on the bright side.

“We’ve had a few jerks in vehicles along the way, having covered now 840 total cycling miles, but the good has outweighed the bad,” he said. “I’ve come across so many courteous vehicles and actually had more run-ins on the trails system.

“While the roads may be bad, that’s part of the race, and getting used to it now is better than on race day,” he said. “Roads are bad in spots, but there’s always a path you can take to keep your speed up.”

And the weather?

“This heat sucks, but this is a mentally demanding and tough routine to even attempt and sign up for, so you just saddle up and concentrate on the training at hand as opposed to how hot it is,” he said.

“We’ve been caught in the pouring rain two to three times thus far. I actually enjoy riding in the rain during this heat.”