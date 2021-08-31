Ironman training regimen becoming routine, parks director says

For Jeff Edwards, “steady as she goes” seems to be the theme of his Ironman training regimen, and so far, it’s serving him well.
The Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department director is in Week 15 of his preparations for the 2022 Ironman Tulsa competition.
“I feel like the training plan we’re following is solid and is building the needed base for all the legs of the race,” he said. “When you enter this level of commitment, it’s best to just race at your own pace without comparison to superior athletes.
“I track every movement I make and can witness the progression since Week 1,” he said. “The plan seems to be working.”
But don’t be fooled by all of that tracking and training; Edwards is also having fun.
From the beginning, he said, discovering cycling was one of the best surprises.
“I will always love cycling,” he said. “The distance you can cover, the landscape you see along the way and even the long-mile distances have me tempted to conquer just one more mile each session.
“We’re up to roughly half the Ironman distance” each Saturday at 50 to 56 miles, he said. “That’s a good feeling with so much more time for training” before the triathlon next May.
Not that there aren’t challenges, from unfriendly motorists and treacherous roads to the unrelenting heat of August in Oklahoma.
Edwards still tries to look on the bright side.
“We’ve had a few jerks in vehicles along the way, having covered now 840 total cycling miles, but the good has outweighed the bad,” he said. “I’ve come across so many courteous vehicles and actually had more run-ins on the trails system.
“While the roads may be bad, that’s part of the race, and getting used to it now is better than on race day,” he said. “Roads are bad in spots, but there’s always a path you can take to keep your speed up.”
And the weather?
“This heat sucks, but this is a mentally demanding and tough routine to even attempt and sign up for, so you just saddle up and concentrate on the training at hand as opposed to how hot it is,” he said.
“We’ve been caught in the pouring rain two to three times thus far. I actually enjoy riding in the rain during this heat.”
Edwards said his biggest concern is getting injured during training, “and specifically a vehicle taking out a cyclist merely because they hate cycling while forgetting that person is a human who has a family waiting for them to return home safely.”
The 2022 Ironman Tulsa competition will return to the Tulsa area next May as part of a three-year package deal. The first year’s competition, completed this past May, had been postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the competition has Tulsa in its name, the swimming segment takes place in Keystone Lake, and the early miles of the second segment of the race — the cycling portion — take place in and around Sand Springs before the final leg, the marathon, starts and finishes in Tulsa proper.
Edwards, Parks Division Supervisor Joe Medlin and Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell are all hoping to complete the race as first-time Ironman competitors.
They’re following a 52-week training plan that, at present, has them cycling 70-76 miles each week, running about 15 miles each week and swimming about three miles each week in addition to their weekly swim training session.
The three are now also swimming in open water at Keystone Lake, in the area where the race will take place.
“My first open-water attempt was awful — a total disaster,” Edwards said. “I’ve been in the open water five times total now, and I feel more and more confident with each training segment.
“My latest open-water swim was one hour covering 1.4 miles,” he said.
Edwards is also making progress on the nutrition front, resolving some of his earlier concerns about inadequate caloric intake.
The solution is “those expensive GU (energy gel) packs on long training days,” he said. “I’ve tried to go without them. That was a mistake.
“I also track my nutrition and have made a few adjustments to take in more carbohydrates,” he said. “You constantly read, ‘Nothing new on race day.’ Luckily, we’ve got several months of training left to home in on the perfect nutrition plan, but I feel energized and strong during training segments.”
As autumn comes on and Edwards looks ahead to his first Olympic-distance triathlon, probably in the coming weeks in Arkansas, he is not entirely unhappy to see summer exit.
“I do expect the hardest season of training will be summer, specifically running in summer,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to the approaching fall temperatures.”
