Ironman training: Rain isn't just a pain

When preparing for Ironman Tulsa 2021, I spent a lot more time thinking about hills and wind than I did about rain. But rain it did.

It rained through at least the first half of my bike ride, maybe more. I don’t remember because I blocked it out.

Because I didn’t plan for rain, I didn’t have a good, fog-proof pair of sunglasses or goggles, so I rode with raindrops pelting my eyes for at least 60 miles. My eyes were sore, red and bloodshot for several days.

Wet weather could occur on your ride or your run, and it can be horribly annoying or nice and refreshing.

It just depends on the situation. Either way, it is smart to be prepared mentally as well as equipment-wise for rainy conditions.

With IMTUL occurring in May, rain is a solid possibility for race day as well as those important training days leading up to the big day.

Here are some tips for dealing with rain:

Rain often means clouds and lower visibility for drivers. Always wear bright or reflecting clothing in rainy conditions.

Never run or ride in thunderstorms or lightning. (IM races typically will be postponed or canceled in severe weather.)

Lower the pressure in your tires by about 10 PSI if roads are wet to help with traction by increasing contact with the pavement.

Remember that pavement is slickest when it first starts raining because of oil residue on the street. Watch for puddles and “rainbow patches” where oil has mixed with water on the pavement, causing a pretty but slippery rainbow.

Slow down when riding in rain, and don’t lean into corners.

Watch out for the painted lines on the pavement when running or cycling. They are extra slick.

When coming to a stop, slow down gradually and feather your brakes to prevent sliding.

Be sure your brakes and brake pads are in good condition.

After a rainy ride, be sure to clean and dry your bike well, especially the chain. Add a little lube to your chain so it is ready for your next ride.

A visor or hat with a bill is helpful in keeping the rain out of your eyes while running.

On race day, have some fog-proof glasses or goggles in your transition bags just in case.

Some of my most memorable rides and runs are the ones where the skies opened up and dumped rain on me.

The first time I found myself facing a downhill on my bike in the rain, I was terrified. But I feathered my brakes the entire way and held on firmly — but not rigidly — just as I’d been told to do.

I was sure I would die, but my bike held to manageable speeds, and I executed the turn at the bottom in upright position.

It was very scary, but since I stayed calm and did the right things, I was fine.

Another time on a long run, the skies opened up, and my friends and I found ourselves hugging a tree on the side of the road, giggling as we were soaked to the skin.

If you find yourself in a rainstorm, just remember these simple tips and practice them. Whether on a ride or a run, you’ll find it to be a new kind of adventure.