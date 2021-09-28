Ironman training: Nutrition is as important as any of the three active disciplines

As I got more and more into the sport of triathlon, I was surprised to learn that there is a fourth discipline in the sport: nutrition!

Fueling for 10-17 hours of constant movement is critical. Without proper nutrition, you could experience bonking, cramping or GI issues that could absolutely ruin your day.

I have a friend who dropped out of an Ironman with just a mile or two to go due to lack of proper fueling. I have another friend who started vomiting as soon as she finished and ended up in the hospital for two days due to low sodium. This is NOT how you want your awesome race day to end!

Nutritionists typically recommend that endurance athletes aim to consume an average of 60-90 grams of carbohydrate per hour during a full-distance Ironman event.

Most calories will be consumed during the bike portion of the race because it is easier to consume food on the bike.

I prefer liquid nutrition. My favorite is a brand called Infit Custom, but there are numerous options.

You may also want to try out sports gels, such as Gu, Honey Stingers, Blocks and others. I think the gels are too sweet, but many of my triathlete friends love them.