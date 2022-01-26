Ironman training: In winter, know when to stay 'in'

One thing’s for sure — if you sign up for Ironman Tulsa, you can count on training in the cold winter months.
IMTUL takes place in May, which means most training plans will have you doing your endurance-building training December through February and your peak, most-intensive training, in March through May. That means you’re likely to endure some cold, nasty weather.
Here are a few ideas to keep you motivated and help you complete your workouts despite the weather.
SWIM: Pretty much everyone around here does most of their swim training in an indoor pool, so adjusting to colder temps likely won’t be a big deal. When things begin to warm up in April or May, I highly recommend you do a few lake swims. I would not recommend lake swimming in any temps below 60 degrees, but once above that, it’s time to put on that wet suit and get to it. Never swim alone! I think I was able to get in four to five outdoor swims prior to IMTUL last year, and I’m pretty wimpy when it comes to cold water.
BIKE: For me, this is the most challenging discipline when it comes to winter training. I did 60% to 70% of my IMTUL training on my indoor cycling trainer. Since I work full time, it was dark after work, so all of my winter weekday training took place inside. For weekends, it depends on the weather. I use a “smart trainer” called a Wahoo Kickr. I love the Kickr, but several other brands are equally good.
The nice thing about a smart trainer is that you attach your bicycle to it so it feels the same. The programs that work with smart trainers allow you to download specific courses, and they give you the feel of riding a real course in that the hill climbs are harder and the downhills have less resistance. I used a program called Rouvy, which allowed me to download the IMTUL course and ride it on all my indoor workouts.
When weather made it comfortable to ride outside again, riding the real course almost felt easier than the virtual one! Everyone is different when it comes to temps, but for me, if it is less than 50 degrees outside, I am staying inside. When you are going 16 to 20 mph on a bike, 50 degrees can feel really cold! For chilly outdoor rides, layering is the key, and gloves, ear covers and shoe covers also help.
RUN: Like most triathletes, I much prefer training outdoors. I will run outside in pretty much any temp as long as it’s not icy or pouring rain. And I have found that I can move my schedule around to accommodate outdoor running pretty much year-round.
The key to running outside in cold temps is to layer up. Gloves and hat are a must. Add a base layer (merino wool is the best, in my opinion) with a warm pullover and an insulated vest, and you are good to go. For sure use a headlamp and safety lights on your front and back when running in the dark.
I do discourage outdoor running is if it is pouring rain or if the roads and sidewalks are slick. If you can’t adjust your schedule for reasonable outdoor running, you may need to hit the “dreadmill.”
With some flexibility and planning, you should be able to enjoy the great outdoors during much of the winter, but having things set up for indoor training will help immensely for when you need to bring it indoors.
Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column will appear here with each regular Ironman installment until the May event.