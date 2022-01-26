Ironman training: In winter, know when to stay 'in'

The nice thing about a smart trainer is that you attach your bicycle to it so it feels the same. The programs that work with smart trainers allow you to download specific courses, and they give you the feel of riding a real course in that the hill climbs are harder and the downhills have less resistance. I used a program called Rouvy, which allowed me to download the IMTUL course and ride it on all my indoor workouts.

When weather made it comfortable to ride outside again, riding the real course almost felt easier than the virtual one! Everyone is different when it comes to temps, but for me, if it is less than 50 degrees outside, I am staying inside. When you are going 16 to 20 mph on a bike, 50 degrees can feel really cold! For chilly outdoor rides, layering is the key, and gloves, ear covers and shoe covers also help.

RUN: Like most triathletes, I much prefer training outdoors. I will run outside in pretty much any temp as long as it’s not icy or pouring rain. And I have found that I can move my schedule around to accommodate outdoor running pretty much year-round.