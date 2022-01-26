Ironman training focus not waning, Jeff Edwards says

Edwards said he has ridden the bike course in rain, in extreme heat, and in the face of the intimidating southern winds that are frequently a topic of conversation in Ironman Tulsa chat groups.

That helps him “know exactly what to expect on the next turn during the bike course.”

“I can apply this same sentiment to the running course, which is actually fairly flat and well-paved,” he said. “It’s also felt comforting to already have about 15 open-water swim sessions in the exact cove of the race location.”

Despite all that work, Edwards hasn’t seen his motivation diminish.

“Training hasn’t overwhelmed me yet,” he said. “I’ll be nervous the day of the race, I’m sure, but my focus continues to be about forward progress right now.”

That singular focus hasn’t even shifted toward the finish line yet.

“I visualize what it will be like to complete each discipline of the race while training, but I have not yet visualized myself crossing the finish line,” Edwards said. “The race is so long, and absolutely anything could transpire that could drastically affect your finishing time.

“I try not to think too much about that,” he said. “My plan will be to take it one mile at a time, with the end goal of finishing. If I’m blessed, and all goes just right, the goal should be achievable.”

