Ironman training focus not waning, Jeff Edwards says

If positive attitude and determination alone are enough to put an athlete across the Ironman finish line, Jeff Edwards is already there.
Edwards, the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department director who is letting the Sand Springs Leader follow along as he trains for May’s Ironman Tulsa 2022 competition, is the epitome of positivity and persistence.
“It feels amazing to be this far into the journey,” he said this week. “I feel well-prepared compared to where I started.
“I’m still grateful we’ve got several more weeks to prepare for race day,” however.
Edwards and two colleagues and friends — Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell — are in Week 36 of a 52-week training regimen for the Ironman event, slated for May 22.
The competition will start with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride that leaves from the lake and skirts the edge of Sand Springs before heading north into the Osage Hills.
The bike race wraps up at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa downtown, where competitors will hit the pavement for a 26.2-mile marathon, mostly along Tulsa’s River Parks trails, before reaching the finish line at the Guthrie Green on the north side of downtown Tulsa.
By race day in late May, competitors primarily will be focused on wind and rain, as far as weather is concerned. But now, 16 weeks out, the cold — and the possibility of ice and snow — are bigger enemies of training.
Edwards isn’t worried, though.
“You know, I feel we’ve really had decent weather, considering we’re in the middle of winter,” he said. “We’ve still got a month or more of cold weather ahead, but mentally I’ve prepared myself to do a few more indoor training sessions.”
“I don’t particularly love indoor training rides, but they are tolerable,” he said.
Edwards said he has run in 18-degree temperatures, so he is hopeful that he “can tough out the rest of winter” with just a few more indoor running sessions.
“I love the outdoors and try to arrange my training days around decent weather days,” he said. “Thus far, it’s worked out really well. I think it helps to keep focused on the end goal and the calendar of the approaching race.
“With only 16 weeks left, there’s not a lot of time to waste on getting down about the process,” he said. “I just get to work and focus on the task at hand.”
That task has Edwards pretty busy each week, swimming about 9,000 meters, running 18-20 miles and riding about 110 miles on the bicycle.
But while distance is a big part of the challenge, there are other elements, too, such as the transitions between disciplines.
Triathletes often employ “brick workouts,” in which they combine two disciplines into one workout to get accustomed to a speedy transition from the first to the second.
“My training plan has focused a lot lately on brick workouts, with two to three brick sessions every week for the last several weeks,” Edwards said.
“The bike-to-run is definitely the toughest to transition,” he said. “This week, I finished a 56-mile ride and transitioned straight into a 30-minute run.
“While your legs feel a little bit like Jell-O after a longer bike ride, my running times are decent coming off the bike right now.”
Edwards is one of a number of local athletes who have a slight training edge by being able to do their workouts on the actual race course.
“The roads aren’t perfect, so watching for the larger potholes has almost become second nature while training,” he said. “I’ve somewhat memorized where the really bad sections are and shift my riding to the center line in those areas without slowing down.”
Edwards said he has ridden the bike course in rain, in extreme heat, and in the face of the intimidating southern winds that are frequently a topic of conversation in Ironman Tulsa chat groups.
That helps him “know exactly what to expect on the next turn during the bike course.”
“I can apply this same sentiment to the running course, which is actually fairly flat and well-paved,” he said. “It’s also felt comforting to already have about 15 open-water swim sessions in the exact cove of the race location.”
Despite all that work, Edwards hasn’t seen his motivation diminish.
“Training hasn’t overwhelmed me yet,” he said. “I’ll be nervous the day of the race, I’m sure, but my focus continues to be about forward progress right now.”
That singular focus hasn’t even shifted toward the finish line yet.
“I visualize what it will be like to complete each discipline of the race while training, but I have not yet visualized myself crossing the finish line,” Edwards said. “The race is so long, and absolutely anything could transpire that could drastically affect your finishing time.
“I try not to think too much about that,” he said. “My plan will be to take it one mile at a time, with the end goal of finishing. If I’m blessed, and all goes just right, the goal should be achievable.”