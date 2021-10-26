Ironman training: Cycling on rough roads — or potholes, buckles and cracks. Oh, no!

If you’ve followed any group or social media conversations about Ironman Tulsa, no doubt you have heard discussions or even cussing about the road conditions.
Tulsa-area roads have never been pristine, but after some severe temperatures last winter, the bike course for Ironman Tulsa 2021 was certainly less than perfect.
Most locals have been training on area roads and likely are used to dodging potholes and other road defects.
I’m hopeful that some repairs will be made to the more sketchy areas before May, but I want to share some tips just in case.
Potholes, buckles and cracks in the road are a top reason for cycling accidents. I have taken a spill due to a big buckle in the pavement, and I’ve witnessed friends crash on railroad tracks and pavement cracks.
Rough road surfaces can jolt, trap or deflect a wheel. You need to always be alert — for drain and sewer covers, nails and other debris as well as expansion joints, pavement cracks, potholes and buckles.
1. On rough pavement, you’ll often be able to find sections that are smoother than the rest. Try to avoid the rough patches, and be sure to check the road ahead before reaching for a drink or snack.
2. Keep a firm but comfortable grip on your bars. A too-tight grip will fatigue your shoulders and hands. It can also cause you to oversteer should you encounter a pothole. But don’t relax your grip too much, either. I casually reached down for my water bottle and hit a robust buckle in the asphalt. This knocked my front wheel over, and boom — I hit the deck. Road rash is no fun.
3. Always hit a crevice or railroad track at 90 degrees. Look around and safely adjust your angle if necessary.
4. Be alert and upright, not in “aero” position, when you see rocky roads ahead.
5. Decrease the air pressure in your tires. This will improve your comfort by dampening road vibration and can also help prevent flats.
6. When going downhill on an iffy road — like Water Tower Road, which is early on the Tulsa course and definitely the roughest spot — feather your brakes to control your speed. It’s better to take an extra minute or two than to crash.
7. Watch for water bottles and other trash on the road. Assess the mess, and determine your route around it to avoid an accident.
8. Don’t hug the curb. Good road positioning will give you more room to maneuver around a pothole or other obstacle.
9. Concentrate on spinning circles. Rough pavement can wreak havoc on your smooth pedal stroke. Don’t let the quality of the road get you into the habit of only pushing down on the pedals. Pedal in circles, even when the road is rough.
10. Try riding in a larger gear. High cadences can make you bounce around on the bike more than normal. Maintaining a higher speed, depending on how rough the road is, can help you glide over bumpy sections. Keep your cadence lower and pedal in a higher gear.
Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column will appear here with each regular Ironman installment until the May event.