Ironman training: Cycling on rough roads — or potholes, buckles and cracks. Oh, no!

If you’ve followed any group or social media conversations about Ironman Tulsa, no doubt you have heard discussions or even cussing about the road conditions.

Tulsa-area roads have never been pristine, but after some severe temperatures last winter, the bike course for Ironman Tulsa 2021 was certainly less than perfect.

Most locals have been training on area roads and likely are used to dodging potholes and other road defects.

I’m hopeful that some repairs will be made to the more sketchy areas before May, but I want to share some tips just in case.

Potholes, buckles and cracks in the road are a top reason for cycling accidents. I have taken a spill due to a big buckle in the pavement, and I’ve witnessed friends crash on railroad tracks and pavement cracks.

Rough road surfaces can jolt, trap or deflect a wheel. You need to always be alert — for drain and sewer covers, nails and other debris as well as expansion joints, pavement cracks, potholes and buckles.

1. On rough pavement, you’ll often be able to find sections that are smoother than the rest. Try to avoid the rough patches, and be sure to check the road ahead before reaching for a drink or snack.