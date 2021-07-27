Ironman training 'a fun journey' so far, Parks Director Jeff Edwards says

One of the first minuses people considering entering an Ironman triathlon typically are warned about is that training for such a high-endurance competition will take them away from their families a lot.
But Jeff Edwards, the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department director who is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022, is taking his family along on the journey.
Not literally, mind you, but while Edwards is out on his bicycle for hours on end each Saturday, he passes the time by thinking about his wife and their two daughters.
“The longer-distance routes occupy a good portion of Saturday morning, but I enjoy time reflecting on family memories,” he said.
“I was convinced I would miss the weekend morning sleep-ins,” he said. Instead, “I’ve found myself reflecting on family and dreaming about our future.
“It’s been a fun journey.”
The iconic Ironman triathlon will return to the Tulsa area next May as part of a three-year package deal. The first year’s competition, completed this past May, had been postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the competition has Tulsa in its name, the swimming segment takes place in Keystone Lake west of Sand Springs, and the early miles of the second segment of the race — the bicycle portion — take place in and around Sand Springs before the final leg, the marathon, takes place largely along the River Parks trail in Tulsa.
Overall, Edwards said, he’s “feeling really good right now about our training plan,” a 52-week regimen that he and Joe Medlin, a Parks Department co-worker, are following. They’re currently in Week 10.
“The plan pushes you each week to meet intensity goals yet doesn’t seem to push you beyond the limit,” he said.
Plus, “waking up each morning and achieving a goal immediately has proved to be a game-changer with regard to my mentality for the rest of the day,” he added.
Edwards said last month that he was surprised to discover how much he’s enjoying the cycling part of the training, and that continues to be true, he said.
“Cycling is going well,” he said. “We’re already training with about 2,000 feet of ascent, which is ahead of where we should be at this stage in training.”
Similarly, he said, he’s seeing positive progress in swim training.
Edwards and Medlin — as well as Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell, who also is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022 — have been learning to swim athletically, and not just casually, with personal trainer Janet Wilson at the Tandy Family YMCA in Tulsa.
“Learning each individual component of swimming has gone really well,” Edwards said. “Linking the motions together is slow, but I feel more streamlined in the water now.”
He said he and Medlin also have been working each week on distance running techniques with Charles Page High School track coach and City Councilor Mike Burdge.
“That has made a huge difference with mentally preparing yourself to run longer distances,” he said. “As an individual component of the training, I am tracking progress in speed work and distance.”
This time of year in Oklahoma, heat plays a role in any type of physical activity, but Edwards said he hasn’t been bothered too much by the heat so far.
It helps that most of the training starts just as the sun is coming up.
“We’re training at 6 a.m. every day,” he said, “and while the humidity has been brutal, the heat hasn’t been unbearable.”
Edwards’ biggest challenge so far?
“Caloric intake,” he said. “I keep modifying my nutrition to see what will fuel me for maximum performance,” but he added that he hasn’t figured out the magic formula just yet.
“I’ve increased caloric intake concentrating on carb and protein intake from calories,” he said. “I don’t have a weight-loss goal, so I’ve applied the nutrition to increasing performance.”
A potentially bigger challenge could be just around the corner: open-water swimming.
Learning to swim properly, as an athlete swims, is one thing. Swimming in open bodies of water is another matter entirely, and Ironman Tulsa 2022 will start with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake.
With water temperatures that soon will be uncomfortably cool for swim training in Keystone for at least several months, getting in the lake sooner than later is a must.
“We should hit the open water in the next few weeks,” Edwards said.
