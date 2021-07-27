Ironman training 'a fun journey' so far, Parks Director Jeff Edwards says

Overall, Edwards said, he’s “feeling really good right now about our training plan,” a 52-week regimen that he and Joe Medlin, a Parks Department co-worker, are following. They’re currently in Week 10.

“The plan pushes you each week to meet intensity goals yet doesn’t seem to push you beyond the limit,” he said.

Plus, “waking up each morning and achieving a goal immediately has proved to be a game-changer with regard to my mentality for the rest of the day,” he added.

Edwards said last month that he was surprised to discover how much he’s enjoying the cycling part of the training, and that continues to be true, he said.

“Cycling is going well,” he said. “We’re already training with about 2,000 feet of ascent, which is ahead of where we should be at this stage in training.”

Similarly, he said, he’s seeing positive progress in swim training.

Edwards and Medlin — as well as Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell, who also is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022 — have been learning to swim athletically, and not just casually, with personal trainer Janet Wilson at the Tandy Family YMCA in Tulsa.