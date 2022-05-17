Ironman: It's about time to saddle up for Sand Springs competitors

It’s all over but the shouting.

Three Sand Springs city employees are just days away from Ironman Tulsa 2022.

For Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards, Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Director Derek Campbell, Sunday’s 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon will be the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of almost-daily workouts.

They will have put in close to 500 hours of training encompassing roughly 170 miles of swimming, 700 miles of running and 4,700 miles of bicycling.

And they will have spent about $10,000 — or more — on equipment, coaching, nutrition and an array of other things that have helped them get to this point.

They are as ready as they could be physically and mentally to undertake the biggest competition of their lives.

So — no worries, right?

“I’m nervous every time I think about it,” Campbell said Friday. “I was nervous just thinking about signing up for it last year. But, then, I would be nervous about (running) a 5k, too.

“I think it’s just about that you’re about to push yourself,” he said.

For Medlin, the 26.2-mile marathon that makes up the third and final leg of the race — following a 2.4-mile swim and a 112-mile bicycle ride — is his biggest worry.

“I have not crossed the 20-mile mark (running) in training or anything, and I’m a little scared” about that, he said. “With the swim, I’ve done the distance, (and) I’ve done the distance on the bike.

“That’s my biggest fear with the marathon — kind of the mechanical failure of your body,” he said. “What’s going to happen if you just can’t keep going? That’s going to suck.

“But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Edwards’ biggest fears are “issues outside of my control. That’s what I’m most nervous about.”

No amount of athletic prowess or dedicated preparation can prevent a competitor from being kicked in the head accidentally by another swimmer, from experiencing a flat tire in the middle of the bike ride or from stumbling and falling during the run, for example.

But while accidents do happen, a large number of competitors who are unable to finish the race find themselves in that position because of insufficient preparation.

That’s not likely to cause any problems for Edwards, Medlin and Campbell, who have missed exceptionally few training days in the past year.

“Everything I’m doing I’m doing because I made a decision that I wanted to do it,” Campbell said. “And so if I don’t, it just hurts me. No one’s made me do this. So I needed to put this training in because I wanted to do this for myself.”

All three are looking forward to seeing friends, family members and even enthusiastic strangers along the race course, knowing that those short bursts of extra motivation can make a difference that will add up on the clock.

Ironman rules allow two hours and 20 minutes for competitors to complete the swim and eight hours and 10 minutes for the race’s bicycle portion. Any participant not meeting those benchmarks will be disqualified.

And the entire event must be completed in 17 hours, with the course being officially closed at midnight Sunday night.

Although very elite athletes can finish an Ironman in less than eight hours, the average time is typically closer to 13 or so hours.

Edwards, Campbell and Medlin are, first and foremost, all focused simply on finishing.

“My first goal is to finish, but I really want to finish in under 14 (hours),” Edwards said.

“If I really dial the time down, I want to do an hour and a half swim, six-hour bike and a five-hour marathon.”

Add in time at the two transition points, and that would put him at the finish line right around the 13-hour mark.

Campbell said his pace, which is typically pretty similar to Edwards’, will depend on a lot of things, but especially the weather.

“If it’s really hot, it’s going to be really hard,” he said.

For Medlin, the goal is simple: “I’m 100% 17 (hours). Anything under, I’ll be happy.”

