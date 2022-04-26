Ironman investment measured in hours, miles — and dollars

Anyone who has been following the Ironman journey of city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards undoubtedly has been awed by the sheer number of training hours required for such an endeavor.

By race day on May 22, Edwards and his friends and colleagues, Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and city Public Works Director Derek Campbell, will have put in close to 500 hours of training for Ironman Tulsa 2022, encompassing 170 miles of swimming, 700 miles of running and 4,700 miles of bicycling.

But if you’re truly impressed by big numbers, try this one on for size: $10,000. That’s a ballpark estimate of how much Edwards has spent over the past year in pursuit of Ironman glory.

“You read about the minimum expenses required to just finish a race, and it seems manageable,” he said. “But then you get sucked into the technology side of shaving time off your potential overall race, and it seems no matter what you buy, you drop $100 in the blink of an eye — often.

“You can race an Ironman and do it on a budget, undoubtedly,” Edwards said. “But I’ve been known to jump ‘all in’ when I commit to something.”

It might be easy to assume that all a person needs to complete a triathlon such as Ironman is some swimwear, running shoes and a bicycle.

“While you can likely pull off a finish with those items, there’s so much more to contemplate as you navigate the training process, Edwards said.

For swimming, “finding the right goggles that fit you well can take weeks if not months,” he said. “I think I tried three different pairs before I settled on the Magic 5, which are custom fitted to your face shape.”

“I have a pair of indoor and outdoor goggles with different tinting, depending on cloudy or sunny conditions, and I’ve purchased swim jammers, buoyancy shorts, swim paddles, fins, ear plugs, swimming caps and a full wetsuit designed for open-water racing.

“I also took swimming classes and a triathlon swimming class,” he said.

But as expensive as the swimming equipment can be, it doesn’t compare to the cycling gear costs.

“The sky is the limit,” Edwards said, “and when they say you can buy speed, they are correct.

“I purchased a road bike. After a few rides, I paid for a professional bike fitting,” he said. “Then came the seat, pedals, aero bars, hydration bottles, electronics for the bike, aero racing wheels, grip tape, a different set of aero bars to shave some weight, another set of pedals because I wanted to try something more aero. … The list goes on and on.

“Then I decided to move to a triathlon bike. After I got it all set up, I’ve modified bearings to ceramic bearings and changed cranksets and cassettes for hilly courses,” he said. “I’ve been through three helmets — one that is good for short, hot rides, another that is somewhat aero but still breathes, and lastly a full aero helmet for race day.

“I’ve got a set of Oakley road glasses for sun or clouds,” Edwards said, and “I’ve purchased more ‘tight’ cycling pants and jerseys than I care to admit. I just recently purchased my tri suit for race day.

"I’ve spent more on nutrition than I ever imagined I would have (because) you’re supposed to practice with what you plan to race with,” he said.

As for running, “this one is a little easier,” Edwards said. “I’ve purchased three pairs of running shoes I have alternated between, a few moisture-wicking shirts, some running shorts and long pants and several pairs of socks.”

But Ironman is called an endurance sport for a reason — athletes don’t decide to join the race at the last minute. Just as Edwards has spent the past year training, he’s also spent that time accumulating all of that gear.

“I’ve got all the equipment I need for race day. Unless I tweak some nutrition between now and then, I’m well-equipped,” he said. “I’ve also managed to stagger expenses to avoid a financial burden this late in the training process.”

Transporting and staging all of that gear for a couple of thousand athletes is no small feat, either.

The Ironman organization coordinates with the athletes to drop off the various equipment at two separate “transition points” — known as T1 and T2 — along the race course where the athletes leave the lake behind and hop on their bicycles and again where they shed their bikes and don their running shoes.

“I’ll get to personally drop my bike off at T1 along with the gear I will need to execute the bike portion of the race,” Edwards said. “I will also drop my T2 bag for running at the T2 location on Saturday before the race.

“Additionally, I will have personal-needs bags to drop for the bike and run, which will have extra nutrition, bike tubes, a special snack or treat for the halfway points of the bike and run,” and so forth.

Then, as quickly as race day arrives, it will be over.

What’s an Ironman to do with all of that expensive gear then?

“I will keep everything, except I likely won’t need two bikes, so I will probably let one go,” Edwards said. “Other than that, I intend to keep a minimum amount of training under my belt for all three disciplines.

“I’ve really found a way to enjoy them all more than I could have imagined,” he said.

“This journey has been so much of a learning curve for me,” Edwards added. “I’ve been able to pick up other hobbies quickly and become competitive with them in short amounts of time.

"This training process has truly taken a year to master — and I don’t doubt that I haven’t even really mastered it.

“But it’s shown me that you can put your body through a lot, even with a full-time workload Monday through Friday,” he said. “This amount of training for a full Ironman is hard when I pair it with the demand my job requires.

“I have finally come to the point in time, though, that I’m ready for the race to be here.”

