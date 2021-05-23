Ironman enthusiasm not dampened by a little rain

The electrified excitement of Ironman Tulsa broke the dawn early Sunday at Keystone Lake, where some 2,600 athletes took their first steps of the daylong competition.
Sunday’s rain — sprinkles at times and a full-on downpour at other times — didn’t seem to bother the athletes much, but the weather and COVID-19 restrictions on spectators likely kept the crowd from reaching the epic proportions to which organizers are accustomed.
The event began well before daybreak Sunday as competitors met at the makeshift Athletic Village at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to catch shuttle buses for the 17-mile ride out to Keystone State Park for the first leg of the triathlon, a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake.
The water temperature was in the upper 60s, but the vast majority of competitors wore wetsuits to protect them from the chill.
The professional athletes began entering the lake at 6:30 a.m., followed by waves of “age-classified” competitors of wide-ranging abilities, from local athletes taking part in their first Ironman to perennial competitors from across the country.
A short 46 minutes and 34 seconds later, Daniel Baekkegard of Denmark stepped out of the lake and trotted toward his bicycle for the race’s next segment.
Once on their bikes, competitors crossed the Keystone Dam and headed out on a 112-mile meandering ride through the hills of Osage and Tulsa counties, ending up at “T2,” the competition’s second transition point, at OSU-Tulsa.
There, the athletes ditched their wheels in favor of their feet for the race’s final segment, a 26.2-mile marathon that took place largely along the River Parks Trails before reaching the finish line at the Guthrie Green.
The event — formally the 2021 Certified Piedmontese Ironman North American Championship Tulsa — brought thousands of competitors, their supporters, volunteers, officials and spectators to Tulsa and its suburbs for the first installment of a three-year package that will return Ironman to the area in 2022 and 2023.
Here are some of the stories of those who took part.
Kim Groshek, Ironman competitor, volunteer
Kim Groshek of Jefferson, Wisconsin, had long been planning to be at the Ironman Tulsa event, although she expected to be wearing a competitor’s bib, not a blue volunteer shirt.
Groshek, who completed her first Ironman competition in Wisconsin in 2017, had signed up to take part in the Tulsa race, but an illness threw her training off track, and the Ironman organization allowed her to defer her entry for a year.
“I thought, ‘I want to come down and see Tulsa, so I’m going to volunteer,’” she said. “And it’s actually been really a great experience so far.”
Even though she had thought she’d be competing here this year, Groshek, 55, has a positive attitude about her situation.
“It’s really the journey,” she said. “This is kind of the big cherry on the top, right? It’s the journey — the whole year, the whole experience.”
Groshek flew in to Tulsa the day before the race and hadn’t had time to do much exploring, largely because some of the athletes found out about her hidden talent.
“Everyone found out I could French-braid hair, so now all of the sudden there’s this line outside my hotel door,” she said, laughing.
Still, she’s had time to encounter what she called the area’s friendliness.
“Everyone has just been so kind and gracious, helping me out and telling me where things are — just so welcoming,” she said.
Groshek will have more time to get to know the area over the next year, as she plans to come back several times to train for the 2022 Ironman Tulsa event on the actual course.
Tina Redden and Collin Sanchez, spectators
Sand Springs resident Tina Redden and her 8-year-old grandson, Collin, grabbed an umbrella and headed to a convenience store at Oklahoma 97 and Shell Creek Road early Sunday to cheer on the Ironman competitors as they whizzed past on their bicycles.
“I think it’s amazing actually,” Redden said, adding that when she realized the Ironman triathlon would be passing right by her neighborhood, she knew she wanted her grandson to see it.
“I wanted him to have this experience,” she said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
For his part, Collin was relishing in the experience, cheering at the passing cyclists, “You can do this!”
Rex McPhail, Ironman competitor
Tulsan Rex McPhail, a 61-year-old petroleum engineer and attorney, decided to compete in the Ironman event because “it was in Tulsa. If it was in a different city, it probably would not have been on my radar.”
“But I saw that it was in Tulsa, so why not try?”
McPhail said before Sunday’s event that signing up for it was “probably one of the craziest things that I’ve ever done.”
“I was kind of thinking that I’d get some small injury or something that would probably prevent me from actually doing it,” he added.
But no such luck.
McPhail said he just hoped to finish the race within the time limits for each segment.
Before the event, McPhail wasn’t discounting future similar endeavors.
That’s still to be determined,” he said. “I might do the shorter ones. I kind of like it.”
He said he has already signed up for a local triathlon in June.
McPhail had never swum competitively before Ironman, and he worked with a coach to prepare for that leg of the race.
“I could swim, but not like you’re supposed to,” he said, adding, “Even if I don’t finish the race, I’ll be happy that I tried just because I can swim long distances now.”
Marcia McPhail, supporter, volunteer
McPhail had a great support system in his wife, Marcia McPhail, who dropped him off just before 4 a.m. at OSU-Tulsa and was going to spend her day monitoring his progress as well as working a volunteer shift at the event later in the day.
By midday Sunday, she said she was pleased with how her husband was doing, noting that an online race predictor estimated that he would finish about three hours ahead of what he had predicted.
McPhail said she is impressed with her husband’s “tenacity and endurance and his commitment. It just never wavers.”
But although she is a runner herself, she said she has no interest in following him in his triathlon endeavors.
“I don’t think either one of us realized when he signed up how incredibly difficult the training is,” she said. “We were all gung-ho the first year in training, and then COVID hit, and it kind of made training hard.
“But it worked out. Because of COVID, we couldn’t go anywhere, couldn’t go to restaurants, couldn’t travel. … We were home anyway.”
Bruce and Doris Hobbs, spectators
Bruce and Doris Hobbs set up their lawn chairs and kicked back under their large umbrellas at the intersection of Oklahoma 97 and Shell Creek Road — and waited.
The Sand Springs residents, who are originally from Berryhill, enjoyed seeing all the cyclists, but they were especially eager to cheer for one competitor in particular: a co-worker of Doris’ at Caterpillar Global Mining Hypac in Tulsa.
“He has worked on this for two years, and he just wanted to see if he could do it,” she said. “I think it’s really cool.”
“It’s pretty wet,” Bruce said, but he added that he thought the athletes probably didn’t mind the rain.
“It’ll keep ‘em cool,” he said.
Jim Thomason, Ironman competitor
Jim Thomason, 56, is a builder and architect from Mounds who started running about eight years ago, beginning with a few 5k races and working up to half-marathons — about 15 of them — four marathons and two biathlons.
“I always like to challenge myself,” he said. “What can I do next?
“When they announced it (Ironman Tulsa), … I don’t know; I just think it was a hare-brained idea.”
Crazy or not, Thomason went to work with gusto, learning competitive swimming skills, using a stationary bike over the winter to train, and working with an online nutrition company to concoct a liquid glucose and carbohydrate drink to fuel his body during the event.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s still fun,” he said.
Thomason said before the event Sunday that his goal for Ironman was “to finish.”
“I’m what they call an age-grouper,” he said. “They have the pros that are out front and finish relatively fast. Age groupers’ goal is to finish and to compete against ourselves.”
Thomason has plenty of time to improve on his triathlon performance, because he’s not going anywhere.
“I think I’ll probably stick with this,” he said. “I love the people and the community. It’s so supportive.”