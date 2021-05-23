Ironman enthusiasm not dampened by a little rain

“It’s really the journey,” she said. “This is kind of the big cherry on the top, right? It’s the journey — the whole year, the whole experience.”

Groshek flew in to Tulsa the day before the race and hadn’t had time to do much exploring, largely because some of the athletes found out about her hidden talent.

“Everyone found out I could French-braid hair, so now all of the sudden there’s this line outside my hotel door,” she said, laughing.

Still, she’s had time to encounter what she called the area’s friendliness.

“Everyone has just been so kind and gracious, helping me out and telling me where things are — just so welcoming,” she said.

Groshek will have more time to get to know the area over the next year, as she plans to come back several times to train for the 2022 Ironman Tulsa event on the actual course.

Tina Redden and Collin Sanchez, spectators

Sand Springs resident Tina Redden and her 8-year-old grandson, Collin, grabbed an umbrella and headed to a convenience store at Oklahoma 97 and Shell Creek Road early Sunday to cheer on the Ironman competitors as they whizzed past on their bicycles.