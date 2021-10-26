Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards planning ahead for imperfect road conditions

Ironman competitions draw hordes of athletes from around the world, with many of them setting eyes on the race course only days or hours before the big event.
In that sense, Jeff Edwards is a bit of an anomaly. He has a home-field advantage.
As the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department director, he has the Ironman Tulsa course essentially as his backyard — and his training grounds.
His open-water swimming has been in Keystone Lake, and his marathon training has been on the River Parks trails in Tulsa.
Likewise, his training for the middle leg, the cycling portion, has largely occurred on the hilly back roads around Sand Springs and southern Osage County.
Those roads, in fact, have been the subject of a good bit of discussion in Ironman groups on social media recently.
Some of the early roads on the course — such as Water Tower Road, about seven miles northeast of Keystone State Park — drew criticism after last year’s Ironman race from competitors who complained about potholes, buckles and cracks in the pavement.
The conditions possibly were worse because of an intermittent rain that filled potholes and made it difficult to gauge their depth.
Like all cyclists, Edwards understands the concern. Even beyond spoiling a competitor’s time or ending his race, crashes can cause serious injury.
But as someone who rides the roads in question regularly, he isn’t too distracted by the chatter.
“My honest opinion is that the road conditions overall are not that bad,” he said. “There’s plenty of fresh, smooth pavement to make up your time after navigating the technical sections.
“It’s been said by a few other competitors in forums, so I don’t claim to be the expert at all with this thought, but I fully agree: It’s Ironman; it’s supposed to be tough,” he said. “If it wasn’t challenging, everyone would attempt it.”
Edwards isn’t taking the road concerns lightly. But as a former cross-country and motocross dirt-bike rider, he has a strategy that he’s willing to share:
“Pick your lane, believe in your gear, navigate the technical sections, focus where needed, and pick up your speed in the open straightaways.”
‘Training feels good’
Next May’s event will be Edwards’ first Ironman competition. He and two fellow city employees — Joe Medlin, the Parks Department’s parks operations manager, and Derek Campbell, the Public Works Department director — are in Week 23 of a 52-week training regimen that Edwards says is going well.
“Training feels good. I’ve read too many reports of ‘believing in your training plan’ to not feel good about it, although my body tells me differently some days,” he said. “We’re in the last month of the building blocks of the plan, and then we will move on to the long-distance training portion.
“I feel really good about my current endurance heading into the grueling months ahead,” he said. “Positive progress is my focus, as well as being positive with myself even when I don’t feel the desire to train that day.”
One of the less-obvious aspects of endurance-sport training is all in the athlete’s head.
“I think training for something like this is as much mental as it is physical,” Edwards said. “I found myself out of town for work for four days in which I was only able to get one training session in while I was gone.
“It was tough to get back into the swing of things upon return, but by telling myself mentally to hit the ground running, I found that within two to three training sessions, I was motivated again,” he said.
Weather can also be a major factor in training, and with fall’s increasingly crisp days and winter looming, Edwards and company are adapting their training a bit.
“We’ve started training back at the pool for the swimming discipline for the past couple of weeks, more so because of chaotic schedules and the safety of swimming alone in open water,” he said. “We hope to get one to two more open-water swims in before hanging up our wetsuits.”
Open-water swimming has perhaps been more of a focus through the summer and early fall because of that cold-weather hiatus.
A few times during training, Edwards said, “I’ve swum about 3,000 yards … of the estimated 4,000 yards that will be required for race day for one reason: Can I do it?
“Although the training plan hasn’t called for that distance yet, I just needed to mentally know I could go that distance this early during training,” he said.
“My internal thought is that if I can finish the swim and cycling portion in a decent time, that allows me ample opportunity to complete the marathon without being absolutely miserable at the end of the race.”
Edwards said the primary goal with open-water training has been distance.
“There are so many variables in open water — such as wind conditions, water current, whether it’s cloudy or sunny, the temperature — that force you to change your swimming style each session to push through the training that I feel like distance is the one thing I can measure, given that one day it may be perfectly calm yet the next day the water may be very choppy,” he said.
“I’ll concentrate on speed and form when we return to the pool for the winter and hopefully implement that in the open water the month leading up to the race.”
Even with iffy roads from time to time, Edwards still prefers cycling to swimming and running, he said.
“My favorite discipline is cycling because it’s the longest distance, covering varying miles of topography while exploring the different landscapes of Oklahoma,” he said.
“My least-desired discipline is running,” he said. “I grew up playing three sports year-round up until high school. All three of those sports required sprint running for conditioning, so running isn’t foreign to me.
“Long-distance running has been a learning curve,” but in general, “running feels like one of those chores you hate doing but you know you have to do it, so you just push through it with zero excitement until you’re done.”
For some endurance athletes, food can become a similarly necessary evil.
Such a high level of training requires a high level of caloric intake. Yet eating — eating enough and eating the right things, not to mention shopping and food preparation — can be a huge chore.
Not so for Edwards.
“Food is always exciting for me,” he said. “I love to cook and experiment with different barbecue styles, so eating more than typical isn’t as much of an issue as tracking down a certain food with the remaining iron I may need for the day.
“My weight loss has balanced out, which tells me I’m eating the right balance for the amount of current training.”
If all of this — the physical training, the mental preparation, the dietary planning and the time commitment — sounds like a tremendous amount of effort, that’s because it is.
But Edwards finds positive takeaways from the experience, and they don’t always have to do with the athletic aspect of the journey.
“Time is the most valuable asset we all have,” he said. “When you think you don’t have time to do something, lo and behold, if you put your mind to it, you find the time.
“Once this training is complete, while I’ll still plan to train some for personal pleasure, I’ll focus my time on family, with kids who are growing up quickly.”