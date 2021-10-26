Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards planning ahead for imperfect road conditions

“I feel really good about my current endurance heading into the grueling months ahead,” he said. “Positive progress is my focus, as well as being positive with myself even when I don’t feel the desire to train that day.”

One of the less-obvious aspects of endurance-sport training is all in the athlete’s head.

“I think training for something like this is as much mental as it is physical,” Edwards said. “I found myself out of town for work for four days in which I was only able to get one training session in while I was gone.

“It was tough to get back into the swing of things upon return, but by telling myself mentally to hit the ground running, I found that within two to three training sessions, I was motivated again,” he said.

Weather can also be a major factor in training, and with fall’s increasingly crisp days and winter looming, Edwards and company are adapting their training a bit.

“We’ve started training back at the pool for the swimming discipline for the past couple of weeks, more so because of chaotic schedules and the safety of swimming alone in open water,” he said. “We hope to get one to two more open-water swims in before hanging up our wetsuits.”