Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards has unfair advantages with holiday food pitfalls

“We gather as a family at the grandparents’ house knowing we’ll gain a few pounds while the Thanksgiving Day parade and dog show play in the background.

“After visiting with extended family, we’ll make the daunting two-mile drive back home, where we hang out with our girls and kick off the Christmas season with one of our favorite Christmas movies,” he said.

“The gals typically do some form of Black Friday shopping. I usually stay at home.”

Edwards is fortunate not to be too tempted by the “yummy but awful for you” foods.

“I’m a meat-and-potatoes guy, anyway, and don’t branch out far from that even with all the holiday selections,” he said. “My plate is always overflowing with meat, followed with a few veggies and mashed potatoes. I don’t expect to deviate from that, as it’s working well for me right now.

“I’m not comforted with food or desserts,” he said. “Activity is more of a comforting action for me.”

Thursdays typically are Edwards’ running day, and he said he might take a quick break from Thanksgiving festivities to go for a short run before returning to the family fun. But if not, that’s OK, too.