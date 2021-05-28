Ironman a boon for Sand Springs businesses, a blast for athletes

Whether your concern is economic development or happy athletes, the consensus seems to be that the recent 2021 Ironman Tulsa event was a success — for and in Sand Springs.
The May 23 race started before dawn at Keystone Lake, where competitors watched the sunrise before embarking on a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride that left from the lake and headed east and north through parts of Sand Springs and Osage County before eventually turning back south into Tulsa.
There, competitors ditched their bikes and laced up their sneakers for the event’s third segment, a 26.2-mile marathon mostly along the River Parks Trails before ending up at the finish line at the Guthrie Green downtown.
With much of the public focus around the race being on Tulsa, it might have gotten lost in some quarters that a significant part of the event took place in and around Sand Springs.
And, at least anecdotally, the city benefited.
“We don’t have any firm numbers, but we saw increased traffic at restaurants, hotels and all around town,” City Manager Mike Carter said. “We know there were more people here in town.
“We saw people who were staying here ahead of the event familiarizing themselves with the route and practicing on the course.”
Carter said the event — formally the 2021 Certified Piedmontese Ironman Tulsa North American Championship — is the best kind for a town: little if any expense and plenty of benefit.
“We didn’t have a lot of capital outlay,” he said, noting that the Ironman organization took care of meeting its own needs. “We didn’t even have police officers involved in traffic control.”
The event brought thousands of competitors, their supporters, volunteers, officials and spectators to Tulsa and its northern and western suburbs for the first installment of a three-year package that will return Ironman and its throngs to the area in 2022 and 2023.
Carter said he expects the benefits to the city to improve from the repeat exposure.
“I think it was great for the Tulsa area,” he said. “Tulsa obviously has an investment in the cycling and running part of that, and the proximity of the lake makes us a natural fit” for the swimming segment.
‘Great things for our community’
Jana Rugg, meanwhile, never expected to be competing in an event called Ironman Tulsa.
A self-employed triathlete who moved to Sand Springs from her native Tulsa in 1996, she completed Ironman Chattanooga in Tennessee in 2015.
“The first one, I felt so great after I finished it, and I wondered if that was a fluke,” she said, so she started training for another Ironman competition to test her theory.
After completing Ironman Wisconsin in Madison in 2017, she said she was done.
And then she heard that Ironman was coming to her hometown in 2020.
“And I was like, ‘Well, shoot.’”
So Rugg began training, only to have everything she was working for turned on its ear by a global pandemic.
The 2020 Ironman Tulsa was one of many thousands of events canceled by COVID-19, and while that might sound great to novices, as in another year to get ready, it actually made it more of a challenge for athletes to maintain peak shape for an additional year, she said.
All of that “makes having finished it that much more rewarding,” Rugg said.
“Regular people will never feel so famous as they will when they cross a finish line with people on both sides cheering and yelling out your name,” she said. “It’s just an indescribable feeling of accomplishment that I’ve never experienced with anything else.”
Personal goals aside, though, Rugg had some serious concerns about the bicycle course.
She had ridden a bike on those Tulsa and Osage county roads many times and knew plenty about the pitfalls — from potholes to pooches.
“I have ridden that course several times for training, and it can be a nightmare,” she said, but on the day of the race, “it was a different day.”
The aggressive dogs weren’t a problem. The potholes, although still there in a lot of places, had at least been marked to alert cyclists to the danger.
And the raucous, cheering, welcoming crowds all along the route made up for the blemishes.
“I had thought, ‘Even I could do a better route,’” Rugg said, “but I take it all back. I have never been so proud of my Tulsa area as I was on Sunday.
“I’ve done this event in other places, but Tulsa was right up there at the top in terms of community support for this event,” she said.
“It was amazing, and I think it’s going to do great, great things for our community.”
