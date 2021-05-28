Ironman a boon for Sand Springs businesses, a blast for athletes

“The first one, I felt so great after I finished it, and I wondered if that was a fluke,” she said, so she started training for another Ironman competition to test her theory.

After completing Ironman Wisconsin in Madison in 2017, she said she was done.

And then she heard that Ironman was coming to her hometown in 2020.

“And I was like, ‘Well, shoot.’”

So Rugg began training, only to have everything she was working for turned on its ear by a global pandemic.

The 2020 Ironman Tulsa was one of many thousands of events canceled by COVID-19, and while that might sound great to novices, as in another year to get ready, it actually made it more of a challenge for athletes to maintain peak shape for an additional year, she said.

All of that “makes having finished it that much more rewarding,” Rugg said.

“Regular people will never feel so famous as they will when they cross a finish line with people on both sides cheering and yelling out your name,” she said. “It’s just an indescribable feeling of accomplishment that I’ve never experienced with anything else.”