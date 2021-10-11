Interim Chief Justin Hall promoted to Sand Springs Fire Department's top spot

“I always say we all have a fear of heights,” Hall said. “It’s about how you handle it.”

Hall said he is looking forward to “continuing the progress that our Fire Department has made and the advancements that we’ve made (and) serving those who work underneath me to make sure they have the tools and equipment they need to do their jobs effectively, as well as serving the citizens of Sand Springs.”

He said he feels well-equipped to step into the new role for a number of reasons.

First, he said, “Chief Wood always kept me in the loop, and then we also have a great city staff that I can rely on.”

Hall noted that Wood — who became the city’s assistant public works director when he retired from the Fire Department — is still close by should he need any help.

He also heaped praises on a group of colleagues he has been communicating with for about 18 months through the Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

Hall was selected in February 2020 for the eighth cohort of the institute, a yearlong leadership-development program created and implemented by the International Association of Fire Chiefs to provide new and aspiring chiefs with the tools and skills for successful and productive tenures.