Interim assistant city manager named to Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials

Interim Assistant City Manager Daniel Bradley has been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials.

The annual induction dinner and banquet were held Thursday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Bradley is the fourth Sand Springs official to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 2000.

Its purpose is to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the conduct and practice of city and town government in Oklahoma.

Other Sand Springs honorees have been City Councilor Mike Burdge in 2015, City Attorney David Weatherford in 2018 and Mary Sue Overbey — who was the city’s finance director and city clerk for more than 22 years — in 2020.

Bradley began working for Sand Springs as a police officer in 1980, ultimately serving 20 years as the city’s police chief.

He was named assistant city manager in 2015 and has served in various roles in city management since then.

During his tenure with the city, Bradley has received numerous municipal honors, including for Employee of the Month and Employee of the Year.