Injured Sand Springs Lake duck getting care

A popular duck who has called Sand Springs Lake home for a number of years found himself in need of a rescue last week, city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards said.

Parks Department employees received several phone calls about the injured duck and took action to remove some fishing line that had become wrapped around his leg.

Edwards said the duck — whom Parks Department employees were calling Aflac — “eluded us for quite some time. Initially, Joe Medlin and I spent about 1½ hours trying to safely capture the duck” on April 27.

They used their personal watercraft — a canoe and a solo skiff — to get into the water, Edwards said, but “the duck is very smart and is fast enough in water that it was just out of reach every opportunity we had.”

“We called (other Parks Department employees) Jeremiah McClure and Blake Milburn to assist, and we were able to lure the duck on shore and round it up,” he said.

Edwards said the duck was taken to a clinic for care.

Tracy Arvidson, the animal welfare coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, said Aflac was treated by Dr. James Rankin at Rankin Veterinary Hospital downtown, who started the duck on antibiotics.