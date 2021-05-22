Inhofe, others push to make stretch of U.S. 412 an interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal legislation introduced Friday would designate U.S. 412 running through Oklahoma and Arkansas as a future interstate.

The measure would give the designation to the stretch of U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

The highway is known as the Sand Springs Expressway between Tulsa and Sand Springs and the Keystone Expressway west of Sand Springs.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both R-Ark.

“Our interstate system is the lifeblood of Oklahoma’s economy and provides the network for companies to bring materials into our critical industries, for businesses to locate in areas convenient for consumers, and for commuters to get to work and school safely and reliably,” Inhofe said.

“Designating Route 412 as an interstate would benefit Oklahoma by attracting new businesses, improving safety, enhancing freight mobility and better connecting rural and urban communities.”