Inhofe, others push to make stretch of U.S. 412 an interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal legislation introduced Friday would designate U.S. 412 running through Oklahoma and Arkansas as a future interstate.
The measure would give the designation to the stretch of U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas.
The highway is known as the Sand Springs Expressway between Tulsa and Sand Springs and the Keystone Expressway west of Sand Springs.
The bill was introduced by U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both R-Ark.
“Our interstate system is the lifeblood of Oklahoma’s economy and provides the network for companies to bring materials into our critical industries, for businesses to locate in areas convenient for consumers, and for commuters to get to work and school safely and reliably,” Inhofe said.
“Designating Route 412 as an interstate would benefit Oklahoma by attracting new businesses, improving safety, enhancing freight mobility and better connecting rural and urban communities.”
While most major metropolitan areas across the nation have two or more interstate highways connecting their regions, the Tulsa metro area and the northwest Arkansas metropolitan area are both served by just one interstate highway each, Interstate 44 and Interstate 49, respectively.
“The designation would have a significant impact for Tulsa and all of northeast Oklahoma,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
The interstate designation is needed to keep up with the growth of the area, proponents say.
The Oklahoma and Arkansas departments of transportation would have to fully upgrade the corridor to interstate standards, ODOT Director Tim Gatz and ADT Director Lorie Tudor wrote in a letter to Inhofe.
Both support the move, the letter says.
A significant portion of the route was designed and built to interstate standards, the letter says.
The proposal would connect three key interstate freight corridors in the heartland: Interstate 35, Interstate 44 and Interstate 49, Gatz and Tudor wrote.
“The existing US-412 route directly serves major inland ports, including the Tulsa Ports of Catoosa and Inola and Oakley’s Port 33 on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System,” the letter says.
“An interstate designation on this route also improves access to the Tulsa International Airport and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, and will improve supply chain connectivity for major retail and industrial employers in the region, including Walmart, and numerous energy and aerospace companies.”
Terri Angier, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said the project has been talked about for a number of years.
She said the filing of the measure is a starting point.
Officials will need to determine the costs and which areas would need to be upgraded, Angier said.
More of U.S. 412 in Oklahoma than in Arkansas has already been upgraded because the Oklahoma portion includes two turnpikes — the Cimarron and the Cherokee, she said.