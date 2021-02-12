Infectious disease specialist discusses broad range of health issues involving COVID-19 'long-haulers'

“In a way these people resemble folks that have chronic fatigue syndrome — something I’ve been interested in for years — another long-term syndrome that can go on months or years after certain infections,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said that about one-third of people whose infection is significant enough to be sick will have some involvement of the heart, such as mild inflammation.

He said anyone who has had a serious COVID infection and will perform high-intensity activities or partake in sports should undergo a cardiology evaluation before resuming.

“I think it’s really important to distinguish between the kind of damage you can get to the internal organs from COVID, and the persistent symptoms that some people get who never really had that bad of a condition,” Schwartz said. “It’s going to be something we’re going to be seeing a lot of I think, considering the millions of people who have had COVID in this country.

“I think we’ll see quite a few folks with these long-haul symptoms, we’ll be learning a whole lot about it as we go along.”

